ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 player cracks enemy scaling wide open "using just 3 bullets"

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491NdK_0gtqf4ZC00

Destiny 2 theory crafters have worked out a way to reliably measure enemy HP across multiple difficulties using a forgotten Exotic helmet.

New findings from Reddit user LegoWitch , who previously helped collate the exact figures for weapon damage in Destiny 2's many Power brackets, outline a method "to measure any enemy’s HP using just 3 bullets."

It all comes down to the Exotic Hunter helmet Foetracer, which buffs your damage against low-health enemies. As LegoWitch points out, Foetracer's buff scales up as enemy health drops below 30%. If the enemy has 25% health left, you get a 5% buff; if they're at 15% health, you get a 15% buff, and so on.

"Importantly, this buff seems to be very precise in how it measures HP, so if an enemy has 24.55% health left, the game will give you a 5.45% buff," they add, citing findings from the Massive Breakdowns Destiny Discord channel. This is where the three-bullet damage calculations come in.

By shooting an enemy at full health and comparing that shot's damage to two Foetracer-buffed shots, you can calculate the total HP of that enemy. Basically, the first shot gives you a baseline, and the ratio between the second and third shots will tell you how much the enemy HP changed against the 30% threshold. You could use figures from more Foetracer shots if you wanted to, but you technically only need two to math out how much the second shot was buffed compared to the third, and then extrapolate that to the enemy's entire health bar.

This gets interesting – and more practical – when you start applying it to the same enemies in different activities of varying difficulties. A Fallen Captain has wildly different HP values in a normal Lost Sector compared to a Grandmaster Nightfall, for example, but this method lets you reliably determine how many shots or abilities you'd need to take them out in any mode.

"It opens up some interesting theory-crafting options when you know both the HP of enemies and the damage of your weapons and abilities," LegoWitch explains. "It’d be pretty handy to know off-hand how many shots of some gun it’ll take to kill a Champion. If you have a build that regens abilities on a kill, it’s useful to know what enemies you can one-shot with that ability. On top of that, this gives an opportunity to get accurate HP values for different raid and dungeon bosses, and theory-craft one-phase kills."

This is the kind of thing that only hardcore theory crafters will spend a lot of time on, but with how Destiny 2 obscures exact damage and scaling values, it's fascinating to see a largely ignored Exotic become the keystone of a reverse-engineering project.

LegoWitch is crowdsourcing data to fill out a spreadsheet of enemy HP values across a range of activities, and with how nerdy the Destiny community can be (source: I'm part of the Destiny community), it probably won't be long before the whole enemy roster has been calculated.

A big Destiny 2 showcase is coming August 23 , seemingly with the new Lightfall expansion up front.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullets#Crowdsourcing#Destiny 2#Engineering#Video Game#Exotic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act

The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ free beta codes are up for grabs next week

Select players will be in with a chance of getting a free code for the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta next week as part of the franchise’s Call Of Duty League. Viewers of the Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend in early August will be in with a chance of winning free beta codes. Those that tune into the Sunday event (August 7) on the competition’s YouTube channel will be eligible to receive a free code as a drop.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy