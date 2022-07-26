ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Covid-19 in Mendocino County: Three more deaths reported

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMendocino County Public Health officials reported Tuesday that three county residents have died from Covid-19 so far in July, for a total of 134 deaths from the virus. According to a press release, the first deceased patient is identified as a 91-year-old woman “with co-morbidities, from the greater Ukiah area”; the...

www.willitsnews.com

Willits News

Redwood Empire Fair in Ukiah announces 2022 VIP Award winners

The Board of Directors for the Redwood Empire Fair has announced the winners of this year’s Redwood Empire Fair VIP Awards, who will be celebrated at a special pre-fair kickoff Director’s Dinner. This year’s Agriculturist Award goes to John Harper, UCCE Livestock and Natural Resources adviser and county...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (59.6/59.9) – Roadwork in Fort Bragg at Hare Creek will begin on Monday, Aug. 1. Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect minor slowdowns through the area. Route 20 (4/7.4) – Roadwork will begin from Gravel Pit Road to...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

Rent a houseboat on 3 NorCal lakes this summer

Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet retreat or a floating party, houseboats deliver. You don’t even have to know how to drive a boat to rent one; if you can drive a car, you can captain a houseboat. Although the drought has left California’s lakes disturbingly...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

During the Month of July, Three More Mendocino County Residents Died With COVID-19

Though communities have seen mask mandates and strict pandemic protocols recede, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to circulate. Mendocino County Public Health provided a sobering reminder of COVID-19’s continued impact announcing that three more county residents have passed away with the virus in the past month. In a press release...
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Bank Fire in Mendocino County

A fire broke out on Sunday near Covelo, leading officials to issue evacuation warnings in the area. The Bank Fire started yesterday on U.S. Highway 162 and Fairbanks Road in Mendocino County. The fire grew to about 107 acres, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation warning was initially issued, but...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Valley People (July 27, 2022)

THE MEADOW FIRE off deep Peachland Road at Lone Tree and Black Oak ridges was first reported at 12:12pm Tuesday afternoon by a spotter, not a caller. A massive response ensued, involving 196 firefighters, 14 engines, 4 water tenders, 1 helicopter, 3 dozers and a dozen other vehicles. The 196 firefighters included up to 7 hand crews drawn from the Anderson Valley Volunteers, CalFire, the Department of Corrections, and the California Conservation Corps. At 2pm the blaze was described as having burned 20 acres. Two structures — not further described — were destroyed. 16.54 acres burned. Mild winds out of the west drove the fire in an easterly direction into some trees but the fire mostly into open land in steep terrain. The fire was contained by 2pm. Crews remained on site to extinguish hot spots. Cause not yet known.
BOONVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Fort Bragg implements first stage of water restrictions

The City of Fort Bragg implemented Stage 1 Water Conservation restrictions at the city council meeting Monday night as a third year of drought threatens to ravage Mendocino County. The city aims to reduce at least five to ten percent of seasonal water demand with the restrictions, which apply to...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

CHP: Man hit by car, killed along Highway 101 near Ukiah

A Stockton man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 101 near Redwood Valley, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man identified only as a 43-year-old resident of Stockton was walking on a highway off-ramp, specifically walking north on the West Road off-ramp from southbound Hwy. 101. The CHP describes the man as wearing dark-colored clothing, and walking at about 4:20 a.m. July 27.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing Lower Lake woman

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Lower Lake woman. Pamela Jo Roay, 67, left her home on Tish-A-Tang Road in Lower Lake on foot between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday night report.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

UVFA: Fire that burned vehicles on Talmage Road in Ukiah deemed suspicious

The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority is still investigating the cause of a fire that burned two vehicles Thursday night, Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham reported this week. “It was human-caused,” Buckingham said of the fire that damaged two other vehicles in a parking lot in the 400 block of Talmage Road. He described the fire as “definitely suspicious,” but he could not say definitively yet whether it had been arson.
UKIAH, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A New Chief of Police, Swapping One Interim CEO For Another, Water Alert Declared—Highlights from Fort Bragg’s City Council Meeting

The Fort Bragg City Council swore in a new chief of police and hired another retired public employee as an interim city manager Monday night. Last month, the council bid farewell to Interim Police Chief John Naulty and Interim City Manager David Spaur, who were both serving for a limited time due to their retirements from public service. Last night, Neil Cervenka, formerly of Turlock, took his oath of office as the new chief. Cervenka thanked family and friends and pledged his loyalty to his new community, saying, “I commit to concern for this community and all the issues that affect it. I commit to compassion for all segments of this community regardless of status. And I commit to courage, to do the right thing, no matter if it’s difficult.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
krcrtv.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ukiah

UKIAH, Calif. — On Thursday at around 4:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Ukiah. The collision happened when a person was walking north to the West Road off-ramp on US-101 south. CHP said the 43-year-old pedestrian from Stockton was wearing dark clothing. The other...
UKIAH, CA

