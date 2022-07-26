UVFA: Fire that burned vehicles on Talmage Road in Ukiah deemed suspicious

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Ukiah Office:. On 07/27/2022, at approximately 0420 hours, Party 1 was walking northbound on the US-101 southbound to West Road off-ramp along the west roadway edge, north of West Rd. Party 1 was wearing dark-colored clothing, Party 2 was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse on the US-101 southbound to West Road off-ramp. The right front of the Chevrolet struck Party 1, causing Party 1 to be thrown down a dirt and grass embankment. Party 2 immediately stopped at the scene and called 9-1-1. Party 1 sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision, Party 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO