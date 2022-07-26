ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

UVFA: Fire that burned vehicles on Talmage Road in Ukiah deemed suspicious

By Justine Frederiksen
Willits News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ukiah Valley Fire Authority is still investigating the cause of a fire that burned two vehicles Thursday night, Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham reported this week. “It was human-caused,” Buckingham said of the fire that damaged two other vehicles in a parking lot in the 400 block of Talmage Road. He...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 1

Willits News

CHP: Man hit by car, killed along Highway 101 near Ukiah

A Stockton man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 101 near Redwood Valley, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man identified only as a 43-year-old resident of Stockton was walking on a highway off-ramp, specifically walking north on the West Road off-ramp from southbound Hwy. 101. The CHP describes the man as wearing dark-colored clothing, and walking at about 4:20 a.m. July 27.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Dies in Clearlake After Collision with Truck

A 32-year-old skateboarder is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Clearlake. On Monday morning, Adam Huskey was riding his motorized skateboard on Emory Avenue south of Mullen Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle. Emergency personnel responded and Huskey was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver, 24-year-old Dillon Alan Mahoney, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and booked into Lake County jail. It’s the second collision in Clearlake within a week that has resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Last Wednesday morning, 43-year-old James Torrey Jr. was hit by a drunk driver on Highway 53 just north of Dam Road, and died a short time after.
CLEARLAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

CHP Release Details of Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident Along 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07/27/2022, at approximately 0420 hours, Party I was walking northbound on the US-IOI southbound to West Road...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Standoff Ends With Willits Man Disarmed and Arrested by Deputies

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ukiah

UKIAH, Calif. — On Thursday at around 4:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Ukiah. The collision happened when a person was walking north to the West Road off-ramp on US-101 south. CHP said the 43-year-old pedestrian from Stockton was wearing dark clothing. The other...
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Willits PD: Pair arrested in Willits for alleged fentanyl sales

Two men were arrested in Willits earlier this week for allegedly possessing fentanyl for sale, the Willits Police Department reported. According to the WPD, an officer patrolling the area of East San Francisco and Railroad avenues around 8:20 p.m. July 24 stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of East San Francisco Avenue for an undisclosed violation.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover 9 Handguns and 3 AR-15’s Over Past Weekend

Santa Rosa Police recovered a total of 9 handguns and three AR-15s over this past weekend. These recoveries were made during two traffic stops, a probation search, and a mental health crisis call. Three men were charged with firearm related crimes and two of those were also charged with drug related crimes. The fourth man involved in the mental health crisis call had three AR-15s and six handguns seized but he was not arrested. There is a fifth case police are investigating that may have involved a shooting on the 700-block of South Davis Street on Sunday evening. Officers found shell casings but no vehicles, homes, or people hit by gunfire. It’s believed an unknown person was shooting numerous rounds from inside a tan SUV.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Pedestrian Dies After Early Morning Collision in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Ukiah Office:. On 07/27/2022, at approximately 0420 hours, Party 1 was walking northbound on the US-101 southbound to West Road off-ramp along the west roadway edge, north of West Rd. Party 1 was wearing dark-colored clothing, Party 2 was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse on the US-101 southbound to West Road off-ramp. The right front of the Chevrolet struck Party 1, causing Party 1 to be thrown down a dirt and grass embankment. Party 2 immediately stopped at the scene and called 9-1-1. Party 1 sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision, Party 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Veers Off State Route 128 Near Yorkville and Ignites

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate that around 11:34 a.m. a gray truck drove off the side of State Route 128 just east of Yorkville and subsequently lit on fire. The vehicle came to rest in a creekbed off the eastbound side of the...
YORKVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD). Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

One of Three Suspects Arrested After Attempted Home Burglary Just South of Santa Rosa

One suspect is behind bars and two are still on the loose following a foiled home burglary on Petaluma Hill Road, just south of Santa Rosa. The homeowner called police Tuesday morning, while watching his house get broken into on surveillance video. When police showed up, three people ran away before they could steal anything. They did, however, cut some power to the home. Cops found one suspect hiding in a tree less than a half mile from the home. The two suspects still at large have been identified, and police are working to track them down.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Tank Was Drilled And Gas Taken, Mutual Combat – Ukiah Police Logs 07.26.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Ukiah marijuana deal ends in robbery, chase, Shelter-in-Place alert

On Thursday at 6:16 p.m. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received an agency assistance request from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sheriff’s Office was advised CHP officers had stopped a vehicle at Highway 101 at Burke Hill Road, south of Ukiah, that had reportedly been associated with a robbery, the MCSO stated in a news release.
UKIAH, CA

