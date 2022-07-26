2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Nominees
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28. With the music award show just over a month away, MTV announced 2022 nominees on July 26.
Artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow , Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and BTS all earned multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Song of the Year
- Adele, “Easy on Me”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
- Griff, “One Night”
- Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”
- Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
- Seventeen, “Rock With You”
- Mae Muller, “Better Days”
- Gayle, “abcdefu”
- Shenseea, “R U That”
- Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”
- Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”
- Muni Long, “Baby Boo”
- Doechii, “Persuasive”
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”
- Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”
Best K-pop
- BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
- Itzy, “Loco”
- Lisa, “Lalisa”
- Seventeen, “Hot”
- Stray Kids, “Maniac”
- Twice, “The Feels”
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Latto, “Big Energy”
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”
- Pusha T, “Diet Coke”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”
- Chlöe, “Have Mercy”
- H.E.R., “For Anyone”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)
- The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
- Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”
- Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
- Shinedown, “Planet Zero”
- Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”
- Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”
- Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
- Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”
- Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”
Best Latin
- Anitta, “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Daddy Yankee, “Remix”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
Video for Good
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto, “P*ssy”
- Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
- Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”
- Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
- Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters, Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed
- Madonna, Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
- Adele, “Oh My God”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Best Choreography
- BTS, “Permission to Dance”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”
- Rosalía, “Saoko”
- Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
- The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”
The complete list of winners can also be viewed here . The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28.
