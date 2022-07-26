2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Nominees

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28. With the music award show just over a month away, MTV announced 2022 nominees on July 26.

Artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow , Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and BTS all earned multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Song of the Year

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

Griff, “One Night”

Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

Seventeen, “Rock With You”

Mae Muller, “Better Days”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Shenseea, “R U That”

Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long, “Baby Boo”

Doechii, “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”

Best K-pop

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

Lisa, “Lalisa”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe, “Have Mercy”

H.E.R., “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)

The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”

Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Shinedown, “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”

Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”

Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”

Best Latin

Anitta, “Envolver”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee, “Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Latto, “P*ssy”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”

Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters, Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed

Madonna, Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele, “Oh My God”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”

Rosalía, “Saoko”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28.

