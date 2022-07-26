ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Nominees

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28. With the music award show just over a month away, MTV announced 2022 nominees on July 26.

Artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow , Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and BTS all earned multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs can be viewed below.

Billie Eilish | Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Video of the Year

  • Doja Cat, “Woman”
  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
  • Harry Styles – “As It Was“
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
  • Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Song of the Year

  • Adele, “Easy on Me”
  • Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
  • Doja Cat, “Woman”
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
  • Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo

Best New Artist

  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

  • Griff, “One Night”
  • Remi Wolf, “Sexy Villain”
  • Nessa Barrett, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”
  • Seventeen, “Rock With You”
  • Mae Muller, “Better Days”
  • Gayle, “abcdefu”
  • Shenseea, “R U That”
  • Omar Apollo, “Tamagotchi”
  • Wet Leg, “Chaise Longue”
  • Muni Long, “Baby Boo”
  • Doechii, “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
  • Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
  • Post Malone & The Weeknd, “One Right Now”
  • Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, “La Fama”
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Pop

  • Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
  • Doja Cat, “Woman”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was”
  • Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
  • Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”

Best K-pop

  • BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
  • Itzy, “Loco”
  • Lisa, “Lalisa”
  • Seventeen, “Hot”
  • Stray Kids, “Maniac”
  • Twice, “The Feels”

Best Hip-Hop

  • Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
  • Kendrick Lamar,  “N95”
  • Latto, “Big Energy”
  • Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”
  • Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)”
  • Chlöe, “Have Mercy”
  • H.E.R., “For Anyone”
  • Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
  • Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B, “No Love” (Extended Version)
  • The Weeknd, “Out Of Time”

Best Rock

  • Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
  • Jack White,“ Taking Me Back”
  • Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
  • Shinedown, “Planet Zero”
  • Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

  • Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”
  • Imagine Dragons & JID, “Enemy”
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, “Emo Girl”
  • Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
  • Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”
  • Willow & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, “G R O W”

Best Latin

  • Anitta, “Envolver”
  • Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
  • Daddy Yankee, “Remix”
  • Farruko, “Pepas”
  • J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Video for Good

  • Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
  • Latto, “P*ssy”
  • Lizzo, “About D*** Time”
  • Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”
  • Stromae, ”Fils de Joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

  • Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG
  • BTS | Minecraft
  • Charli XCX | Roblox
  • Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
  • Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
  • Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

  • Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
  • Foo Fighters, Studio 666
  • Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed
  • Madonna, Madame X
  • Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U
  • Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
  • Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “N95”
  • Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
  • Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
  • Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was”
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
  • Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

  • Adele, “Oh My God”
  • Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
  • Kacey Musgraves, “Simple Times”
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

  • Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
  • Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
  • Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Choreography

  • BTS, “Permission to Dance”
  • Doja Cat, “Woman”
  • FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, “Tears In The Club”
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was”
  • Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
  • Normani ft. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Best Editing

  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
  • Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”
  • Rosalía, “Saoko”
  • Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
  • The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”

The complete list of winners can also be viewed here . The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28.

