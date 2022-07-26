Joseph Quinn Kept His Lips Sealed About Eddie Munson’s Return – Even When Held up by Immigration

Joseph Quinn has been a hot commodity since starring as Hawkins’ resident metalhead and “freak” Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4. The new character instantly became a crowd favorite that resonated with many fans. Due to the finale’s outcome , fans hope and theorize about Eddie’s return to Stranger Things 5 . But the actor reveals to Jimmy Fallon that he kept quiet even when stopped by immigration at the airport.

Joseph Quinn was almost late to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn made his talk-show debut on July 25, appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While fans screamed in absolute joy at seeing the actor, Quinn revealed he was almost late for the show.

Quinn revealed that while at the airport, he was detained by immigration. “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?'” explained Quinn.

It is safe to say that even Quinn was frazzled at the conundrum of events. He explained he was on his way to be on Jimmy Fallon , but the worker did not believe him. Thankfully, another worker was a Stranger Things fan. The worker looked at his colleague and said, “Leave Eddie alone!”

Realization dawned on the worker, and realized Quinn was, in fact, Eddie Munson. But even in a mess of nerves at immigration, the actor kept quiet about whether his character would return. “[The man asked] ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport,” said Quinn.

Will Joseph Quinn return as Eddie Munson?

Fans were left broken-hearted over the tragic demise of Eddie. Many fans felt it was unjustified . The beloved character never got to prove his innocence. But Stranger Things fans are great at coming up with theories about the next season and where it might lead Eddie.

While the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that Eddie is dead , fans hold on to some hope. According to D&D lore, Eddie could return as Kas , a vampire who becomes Vecna’s lackey. Fans came to this conclusion partially due to never getting to see Eddie’s body and having been bitten by multiple Demobats.

Quinn has a more realistic theory of Eddie returning through Dustin’s memories of him. As of yet, Quinn has talked about his character as if he will not return. The actor did not even crack under pressure while held by immigration. But he does share the same sentiment of Eddie not having been able to accomplish what he set out to do. Fans will have to see what twist will occur in Stranger Things 5 .

The actor knows about the viral ‘Chrissy, Wake Up’ remix

It is safe to say that Eddie Munson has become the Netflix series’ most viral character in many ways. From fans stocking up on merchandise, Warlock guitar and buying his rings to making a mash-up of one of his infamous lines, Eddie is a star.

Fans clearly remember the dramatic scene where Eddie finds Chrissy in Vecna’s trance. Unsure of what to do and afraid, Eddie tries to shake her awake, saying, “Chrissy, wake up! I don’t like this.” The scene was terrifying for Eddie and fans, but it became a viral and catchy remix song.

While on the talk show, Fallon brought up the viral remix by @schmoyoho . The once dark scene that cemented Eddie as a murderer became one of comedy thanks to the remix. Quinn admits, “I think I probably got about 15 minutes today where that wasn’t flying around in my head.” The viral remix is here to stay and has become an anthem for the character besides Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

