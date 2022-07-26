ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Continues rehab assignment

Barnes (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of...

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
Red Sox's Jaylin Davis in dugout Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Jarren Duran will return to center field and the leadoff spot in place of Davis. Duran has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
Red Sox reunite with outfielder who was suspended for PEDs

The Red Sox have signed veteran utilityman Danny Santana to a minor-league contract with the intentions of sending him to Triple-A Worcester as big league depth. Santana hasn't played this year while serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old switch hitter appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox last year, batting .181 with five homers.
Red Sox roster moves: Josh Winckowski activated from COVID-19 related injured list; Darwinzon Hernandez, Connor Seabold optioned to Triple-A Worcester; Phillips Valdez designated for assignment

The Red Sox have activated right-hander Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 related injured list, the club announced before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians at Fenway Park. In order to make room for Winckowski on the major-league roster, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make...
Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
