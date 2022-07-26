Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Continues rehab assignment

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO