James Cwikla, 75

Thief River Falls – James (Jim) Cwikla, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

James Peter Cwikla was born March 27, 1947, son of John and Ann (Burian) Cwikla in Thief River Falls. He was raised near Middle River where he attended school and graduated in 1965. He attended the University of North Dakota for a year and moved to Minneapolis, where he met the love of his life.

On September 30, 1967 he was united in marriage to Arnette Miller in Richfield. To this union 3 children were born: Beth Ann, Paul James, and John Arnold. The couple made their home in Minneapolis.

Shortly after getting married, Jim was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam from 1968 until his honorable discharge in late 1969. He returned to Minneapolis, where they lived until 1977 when they purchased the family farm near Middle River. They farmed and raised their family until they moved to Thief River Falls in 1992. Jim took a job at Farm Bureau Insurance and later owned and operated JA Technologies.

Jim loved hunting, spending time at the hunting shack near Middle River, playing cards, telling hunting stories and shining deer. He also enjoyed fishing at his cabin at Lake of the Woods. He had just purchased a new boat and had been having a great time taking all the kids fishing and tubing. He was an avid gardener and looked forward to sharing the garden surplus with his neighbors and friends. Most days you would find him working on his house or flower beds, working up north on his farm, and spending time with his wife of almost 55 years, Arnette. Most of all Jim enjoyed being with his family and friends. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed playing Old Maid, horseshoes, and bean bags with them in the backyard. Jim was a very happy and loving man and always had a story or a kind word for you. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Jim served on the Middle River Coop Board and the Thief Lake Township Board for many years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Arnette of Thief River Falls; children, Beth (fiancé Ken Hunter) Roppe of Thief River Falls, Paul (Allyson) Cwikla of Crookston; grandchildren, Lacie (Tom) Hovland, Lynsey (Darrin) Dvergsten, Alex Roppe, Kennedy Cwikla, Kasey Cwikla; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aiden and Gemma Hovland, Addison, Lauren and Derek Dvergsten; sister, Eileen (Al) Walseth of Mentor; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny; sister, Carol Cwikla; and brother, Alan Cwikla.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, with Father Rick Lambert officiating. Burial was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Middle River.

Casket Bearers:

Jerry Prickett

Todd Prickett

Ken Cwikla

Rich Cwikla

Tom Hovland

Darrin Dvergsten

