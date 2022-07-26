ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

James Cwikla, 75

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FyxL_0gtqamIq00

Thief River Falls – James (Jim) Cwikla, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

James Peter Cwikla was born March 27, 1947, son of John and Ann (Burian) Cwikla in Thief River Falls. He was raised near Middle River where he attended school and graduated in 1965. He attended the University of North Dakota for a year and moved to Minneapolis, where he met the love of his life.

On September 30, 1967 he was united in marriage to Arnette Miller in Richfield. To this union 3 children were born: Beth Ann, Paul James, and John Arnold. The couple made their home in Minneapolis.

Shortly after getting married, Jim was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam from 1968 until his honorable discharge in late 1969. He returned to Minneapolis, where they lived until 1977 when they purchased the family farm near Middle River. They farmed and raised their family until they moved to Thief River Falls in 1992. Jim took a job at Farm Bureau Insurance and later owned and operated JA Technologies.

Jim loved hunting, spending time at the hunting shack near Middle River, playing cards, telling hunting stories and shining deer. He also enjoyed fishing at his cabin at Lake of the Woods. He had just purchased a new boat and had been having a great time taking all the kids fishing and tubing. He was an avid gardener and looked forward to sharing the garden surplus with his neighbors and friends. Most days you would find him working on his house or flower beds, working up north on his farm, and spending time with his wife of almost 55 years, Arnette. Most of all Jim enjoyed being with his family and friends. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed playing Old Maid, horseshoes, and bean bags with them in the backyard. Jim was a very happy and loving man and always had a story or a kind word for you. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Jim served on the Middle River Coop Board and the Thief Lake Township Board for many years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Arnette of Thief River Falls; children, Beth (fiancé Ken Hunter) Roppe of Thief River Falls, Paul (Allyson) Cwikla of Crookston; grandchildren, Lacie (Tom) Hovland, Lynsey (Darrin) Dvergsten, Alex Roppe, Kennedy Cwikla, Kasey Cwikla; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aiden and Gemma Hovland, Addison, Lauren and Derek Dvergsten; sister, Eileen (Al) Walseth of Mentor; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny; sister, Carol Cwikla; and brother, Alan Cwikla.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, with Father Rick Lambert officiating. Burial was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Middle River.

Casket Bearers:

Jerry Prickett

Todd Prickett

Ken Cwikla

Rich Cwikla

Tom Hovland

Darrin Dvergsten

A00003B2022JY27

Comments / 0

Related
Thief River Falls Times

Arlette Ruud, 92

Gatzke – Arlette Mavis (Franzman) Ruud was born April 21, 1930 to Alfred and Laura Franzman in Grygla. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grygla. She attended Greenwood Country School and Grygla Elementary School and graduated from Goodridge High School in 1947. Arlette was united...
GATZKE, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Charles Fynboh, 75

Thief River Falls – Charles Fynboh, 75, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls with his loving family by his side. Charles Christopher Fynboh was born July 10, 1947 in Colusa, CA to Raymond and Evelyn...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Richfield, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Obituaries
City
Crookston, MN
Thief River Falls Times

George Erickson, 91

Viking – George Olaf Erickson passed away at his home on July 24, 2022 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family. George was born on January 23, 1931 in Warren, to William (Willie) and Clarissa Erickson. He attended grade school at the one-room school house near Viking, where his mother, Clarissa, was the teacher. He graduated from Warren High School in 1948 at the age of 17. He was baptized into the Lutheran Faith and Confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Viking.
VIKING, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Leroy Skjerven, 89

Plummer - Leroy Skjerven, 89, of Plummer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Oakland Park Communities in Thief River Falls. The Memorial Service to celebrate Leroy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plummer, with Reverend Jonathan Dodson officiating. Burial will be at Emardville Cemetery, Plummer. Military honors will be provided by the Plummer American Legion Post 623 Honor Guard and the Minnesota National Guard Funeral Honor Guard Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.
PLUMMER, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Shawn Adam Hedlund, 44, of McIntosh, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon, 42, of Grand Forks, for 1st-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Ken Hunter
AG Week

Union rejects American Crystal 4-year contract deal

MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. employees on Tuesday, July 26, rejected a four-year labor contract proposal that would have raised pay by a total of 17% over four years. The farmer-owned sugar processing cooperative has been negotiating with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union....
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Hoax circulating on social medai reaches Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are aware of a social media post circulating that states a man has been knocking door to door asking for money before attacking 3 teens. GFPD says they have had no reports regarding this post. They say...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Man who crashed his motorcycle north of Grand Forks dies

GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man who crashed when the motorcycle he was driving hit a soft patch of gravel earlier this month has died. The crash took place in Walsh County, about five miles north of Forest River. Cory Anderson, 43, was traveling northbound on County Road 6 with a group of motorcycle riders when he lost control of the bike, which tipped and rolled over.
Thief River Falls Times

Doloris Haugen, 88

Oklee – Doloris Haugen, 88, of Oklee, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, with her loving family by her side. Doloris Ona (Solberg) Haugen was born to Adolph and Selma (Nelson) Solberg in Pennington County, on November 24, 1933. She was raised on the family farm in Mayfield Township, was baptized into the Christian faith and was confirmed at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, rural Oklee. She attended country school and went on to graduate from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 1950. She obtained a Normal School teaching certificate and began to teach country school at Highlanding School at the age of 17. She also taught at Wyandotte Country school.
OKLEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Sanford Hospital#Farm Bureau Insurance#Ja Technologies
Thief River Falls Times

Dennis Pederson, 80

Thief River Falls – Dennis Pederson, 80, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Dennis John Pederson was born March 21, 1942 in Thief River Falls, the son of Ingvard and Margaret (Skomedahl) Pederson. He attended country school in Excel Township of Marshall County and graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls with the class of 1960.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Semi driver hurt after rolling truck near Greenbush

GREENBUSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after rolling his semi truck near Greenbush in Roseau County. It happened just before 6 PM Monday. Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Christopher Jones of Manitoba was driving a Volvo semi truck eastbound on County Road 104. They say he was attempting to make a right turn to go south on 160th Avenue when the semi trailer entered the ditch and rolled, causing the Volvo to overturn. Jones’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. He was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not involved.
GREENBUSH, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Floyd Hlucny, 85

Greenbush – Floyd Edward Hlucny was born on March 31, 1937 in Barnett Township to Edward and Edna (Kranz) Hlucny. He was very involved in basketball, football, and was a member of the FFA at Greenbush High School, which he graduated from in 1955. After graduating Floyd started his...
GREENBUSH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Thief River Falls Times

Cynthia Levenhagen, 58

Thief River Falls – Cynthia Mae Levenhagen, 58, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her home in Thief River Falls. She lost her battle with stage 4 cancer, with which she was diagnosed in July 2021. Cyndy Levenhagen was born April 22, 1964 at Thief River Falls,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Alan Adamski, 52

East Grand Forks – Alan M. Adamski, 52, of East Grand Forks, passed away unexpectedly with loved ones by his side on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks. Alan Maurice Adamski was born November 12, 1969 in Greenbush, to Joseph Robert and Esther Annie (Dolney)...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

NOTICE OF HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION CITY OF THIEF RIVER FALLS Textron

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Chapter 152 of the Thief River Falls City Code, that Textron, FSSC, PO Box 77865, Fort Worth, TX 76177 has submitted a request to re-zone certain real property from General Industrial District (I-2) to Multi-Family Residential District (R-4). The property is legally described as follows:
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Mary Goulet, 75

Thief River Falls – Mary Goulet, 75, of Thief River Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls with her loving family by her side. The gathering time for family and friends to celebrate Mary’s life was held on Friday,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

370
Followers
676
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy