An investigation of a shooting incident Wednesday night in Logan County ended with the arrest of a man on multiple felony charges. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Russellville Police responded to a home on Matlock Road about 6:40 p.m. for reports that 50-year old James Roberts of Auburn had shot a vehicle with a gun and then went into the home of the owner, where he allegedly fired another shot.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO