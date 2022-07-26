ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Off-duty deputy hurt in crash

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is accused of causing a head-on collision last weekend that left an off-duty Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a broken leg.

James Haisson Bethea, 25, was driving on Blair Street near Unity Street shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday when he swerved left to avoid another vehicle and collided with a car in the left-turn lane driven by Gleidy Refelina Morel of Thomasville, an off-duty deputy on her way home from work, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot in hip at home in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his hip at a home in Statesville late Monday night, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard around 11:18 p.m. where they found […]
wfmynews2.com

Body found near Salem Lake lying in a creek

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a body found near Salem Lake around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers said a person was passing by when they noticed a woman's body laying in the creek near a bridge. This investigation is ongoing. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Nearly 300 grams of drugs seized after search in Rockingham County home

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a residence on Ruffin Road on July 21. 258 grams of Fentanyl/Cocaine mix, 14 grams of Fentanyl, 6 grams of Heroin, 10 grams of Cocaine, 7 grams of Crack Cocaine, over $7,300 in U.S. currency and 3 firearms were seized as a result of this search.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
