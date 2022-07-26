Off-duty deputy hurt in crash

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is accused of causing a head-on collision last weekend that left an off-duty Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a broken leg.

James Haisson Bethea, 25, was driving on Blair Street near Unity Street shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday when he swerved left to avoid another vehicle and collided with a car in the left-turn lane driven by Gleidy Refelina Morel of Thomasville, an off-duty deputy on her way home from work, the Thomasville Police Department said.