Texas State

It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC?

By Mose Buchele
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

A heatwave in Texas has stressed the state's isolated electricity...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Bob Stefanowski would tap CT’s reserves to aid small businesses

Republican gubernatorial challenger Bob Stefanowski unveiled a $640 million relief plan Tuesday that would spare businesses from repaying hundreds of millions of dollars owed to Connecticut’s unemployment trust. Stefanowski’s plan also would expand research-and-development tax credits, bolster relief for sole proprietorships and certain other small businesses, and repeal new...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country to directly decide abortion rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Right now, abortion is protected in the state, but a change to the state's constitution is on the ballot next week. Just across the state line, in Missouri, abortion rights advocates are working to defeat the amendment. From member station KCUR, Celisa Calacal reports.
KANSAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Doctor who provided an abortion for a young rape victim speaks out

As Indiana lawmakers consider a bill that would ban most abortions in that state, an Indiana doctor is speaking out. Dr. Caitlin Bernard provided an abortion by medication for a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in late June after Ohio's trigger ban prohibiting most abortions took effect. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon covers reproductive rights. And she sat down for an interview with Dr. Bernard yesterday. And Sarah McCammon is with us now to talk about it. Good morning, Sarah.
INDIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

A look at rising antisemitism, in Connecticut and nationwide

Jews make up just 2% of the U.S. population. But according to the Anti-Defamation League, they’re the target of the majority of religious-based hate crimes — nearly 60%. The ADL reports that Connecticut saw a 42% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2021 over the year before. Those incidents included a bomb threat, as well as vandalism and harassment at Jewish institutions, schools, homes and online. Neo-Nazi and white supremacist flyers have been found in 20 towns in the state since February of this year, according to the ADL.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

