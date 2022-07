After FirstEnergy Corp. admitted in court to bribing state officials, it sent word to its former CEO about his salary. The company wanted its money back. All $56 million. In November 2021, the compensation committee of the company’s board made a “recoupment demand” to former CEO Charles Jones for $56 million, according to a quarterly […] The post FirstEnergy asks its fired former CEO to return the $56 million it paid him appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

AKRON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO