Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 830 PM MST /830 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Bunkerville and Overton Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

3 HOURS AGO