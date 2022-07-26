Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 830 PM MST /830 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Bunkerville and Overton Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Effective: 2022-07-28 20:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 847 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aliante, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills, Aliante, Nellis AFB, The Motor Speedway, East Las Vegas, Sunrise Mtn and Gass Pk. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-28 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 19:55:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. Gusty winds will continue.
Comments / 0