Steelers' All-Pro Safety Minkah Placed On Non-Football Injury List

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the non-football injury list due to "some discomfort" with his wrist, head coach Mike Tomlin announced during his press conference after training camp on Tuesday (July 26) via NFL.com 's Judy Battista .

Tomlin said Fitzpatrick experienced the injury during a vacation and believes the All-Pro safety fell off a bike, adding that he didn't anticipate it to be a long-term issue for the team.

Fitzpatrick agreed to a record-setting four-year contract extension, which includes $36 million guaranteed at signing and a $18.4 million annual salary and was "negotiated and confirmed by" WME Sports, ESPN 's Adam Schefter reported last month.

The deal made Fitzpatrick, a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, both in 2019 and 2020, the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Fitzpatrick was selected by the Dolphins at No. 11 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career that included two College Football Playoff national championships (2015 and 2017) and two consensus All-American selections (2016 and 2017), as well as having won the Chuck Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards (2017).

Fitzpatrick enters his fifth NFL season with 352 tackles, 13 interceptions, 36 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

