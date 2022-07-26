ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Buttigieg edges out Biden among Democrats in New Hampshire poll

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347BKC_0gtqRVvE00

( The Hill ) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received slightly more support compared to President Biden among likely 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters when asked their first choice for president, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll found that 17 percent of likely 2024 Democratic primary voters in the state would choose Buttigieg among a list of Democrats, or those who caucus with Democrats, who are considered possible 2024 presidential contenders.

Biden received 16 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who each came in at 10 percent. A handful of other Democrats in addition Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received less than 10 percent.

The margin of error for among the Democrats polled specifically is plus or minus 4.7 points, meaning Buttigieg and Biden are statistically tied among voters.

But the polling further demonstrates that Democrats are not wedded to the idea of choosing Biden as their nominee in the next presidential cycle. The White House has said Biden intends to run in 2024, though Buttigieg has not made any announcements on it.

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

When respondents were asked about their second choice for their 2024 presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) received the most support at 14 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 13 percent.

In comparison, only 2 percent of respondents chose Biden as their second choice.

The poll also found that, compared to data collected in June, fewer Democrats want the president to seek another term in 2024. While 54 percent of Democrats said in June they wanted Biden to make another bid, that dropped to 31 percent in this latest poll.

“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said.

The UNH Survey Center Granite Poll was conducted between July 21 and July 25 with 1,043 people surveyed. The margin of error among all respondents is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Among the 430 likely 2024 Democratic primary voters surveyed specifically, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

(The Hill) — Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a tense Oval Office meeting. According to an excerpt...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Indiana State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Transportation#Democratic#The White House
NBC News

Biden pitches Democrats on Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
americanmilitarynews.com

New controversial Hunter, Joe Biden voicemail emerges

A 2018 voicemail that first surfaced last week may show Joe Biden calling his son Hunter Biden to talk about a New York Times article discussing Hunter’s business dealings. This revelation comes after now-President Biden repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. The recording was first reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy