Alabama woman accused of shooting at police before surrendering

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville woman is behind bars after authorities say she barricaded herself inside a home and shot at police.

33-year-old Meighan Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted assault on Saturday, July 23, according to Albertville Police Chief J. T. Cartee.

According to Cartee, officers responded to a house in the 800-block of Half Section Line Road around 7:39 p.m. for a domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the man who made the call and took his side of the story. Officers then tried to talk with Meighan Smith – but found she had locked herself inside the house.

As law enforcement officials were working to get Smith to come out and talk with them, they say she fired one shot at the officers through a window.

Officers immediately retreated and took up defensive positions, Cartee said.

After working to convince Smith to surrender for two and a half hours, she finally surrendered without incident.

Meighan Smith
(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith was first taken to the hospital for an evaluation but was later brought to the Marshall County Jail and placed on a $250,000 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

