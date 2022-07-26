ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Fire hydrant art project in Geneva damaged for the fourth time

By Kulsoom Khan
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhvBY_0gtqQl8B00
Photo credit Chrissy Swanson

GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A community art project symbolizing inclusion in Geneva has been vandalized for the fourth time.

Fire hydrants in Geneva were painted as part of a program called “Art on Fire.” Swanson’s design for one of the fire hydrants includes the rainbow pride flag and a peace sign.

The hydrant was painted over three times since June and Swanson repainted it each time. In the latest update, part of the design looks like it was scraped off.

The damage occurred on July 23 between 10:30 p.m. and 8:15 a.m. on July 24, according to Swanson.

"I could honestly care less about the fact that they're painting over my work," she said.

What bothers Swanson more is that the message of the artwork is being covered up. "That's what alarms me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svHmd_0gtqQl8B00
Artist Chrissy Swanson repainted the fire hydrant for the fourth time after some of the paint appeared to have been scraped off by a vandal. Photo credit Chrissy Swanson

She doesn't know if the same person is responsible for each time the hydrant was vandalized. "Honestly, I have no idea."

Swanson filed a police report on July 8 After the first time the hydrant was painted over. Police told Swanson that they have assigned a detective to the case and have spoken to the manager and another employee at the Shell gas station near where the hydrant is located.

Swanson said the gas station manager told police that they witnessed the hydrant being spray painted the first time and also provided a description of the suspect.

Swanson said she did not intend to make a statement with the project, but will not stop repainting and fixing it if the vandalism continues.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Geneva, IL
Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

One person taken to hospital in Oswego fire

One person had to be taken to the hospital in a fire in Oswego Tuesday afternoon. The Oswego Fire Protection District says it was called to the 300 block of Amston Court for a fire in the basement of a home at around one. The fire protection district says the fire was under control in about ten minutes.
OSWEGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

“Paisano’s on Broadway Italian Steakhouse”- worth the drive..and then some!

★★★★★We have been to many Italian restaurants. Many years ago, I fell in love with one in the Vernon Hills/Mundelein area called Gilardi’s. For people in the North Shore it was a favorite. As the years went on, new owners took over and none of us knew what had happened. Recently we found out that Phil and Karen Gilardi had moved to Richmond Illinois and opened up Paisano’s On Broadway Italian Steakhouse. For those who do not know Richmond, it is a small town near Antioch and Fox Lake ( the Chain O’ Lakes Area) and since 2007, the Gilardi family has been sharing their delightful recipes with the people of the area. Alan and Vickie who joined Jane and I tonight drive through Richmond on their way to Lake Geneva regularly and often stop on Route 12 at Anderson’s Chocolates. They never knew that Broadway held such great dining just around the corner.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hydrant#Fire Hydrants#Shell
wjol.com

Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

Speeding sign Cedar Drive and Reiter Road in Homer Glen. This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightning strike blamed for fire that seriously damages large house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire officials in Glenview said a lightning strike caused a fire that severely damaged a house Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported at 3:32 p.m. in the large, upscale house at 1701 Annapolis Dr., just north of Lake Avenue and west of Lehigh Avenue. It is part of The Glen, a subdivision of upscale homes on the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof. Neighbors told firefighters the house was unoccupied at the time – except for a dog that firefighters rescued. No one...
GLENVIEW, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
wnynewsnow.com

String Of Vandalism Strikes Homes In The Village Of Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Over the past few days, homes in the Village of Lakewood have fallen victim to vandalism. Lakewood-Busti Police are currently investigating the crime, which appears to be random acts by no-gooders. The village’s mayor, Randy Holcomb, is now warning those in the community to be on alert....
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Service For Isolated Seniors Expands to Kane County

Many seniors in Kane County are aging without support from family or friends. ​Research has linked loneliness to depression, dementia and high blood pressure. Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly (LBFE), an organization dedicated to ending loneliness for seniors, is launching its work in Kane and DuPage Counties and is seeking volunteers. All services are free to seniors, regardless of income.
KANE COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Northbrook company uses miniature X-ray machines to detect disease around the world

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Inside a non-descript building in the northern suburbs, you'll find a pop of color headed far away from here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains how small yellow X-ray machines could make a big impact on global health. The country of Benin in Africa will soon be another pin in the MinXray map showing the 60-plus nations where the Northbrook company's equipment is in use.Mike Cairnie, director of global and government sales, has traveled to most of the spots to train the locals. Usually he returns with a story, like the one time he was in the Pacific...
NORTHBROOK, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy