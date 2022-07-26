Fire hydrant art project in Geneva damaged for the fourth time

Photo credit Chrissy Swanson

GENEVA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A community art project symbolizing inclusion in Geneva has been vandalized for the fourth time.

Fire hydrants in Geneva were painted as part of a program called “Art on Fire.” Swanson’s design for one of the fire hydrants includes the rainbow pride flag and a peace sign.

The hydrant was painted over three times since June and Swanson repainted it each time. In the latest update, part of the design looks like it was scraped off.

The damage occurred on July 23 between 10:30 p.m. and 8:15 a.m. on July 24, according to Swanson.

"I could honestly care less about the fact that they're painting over my work," she said.

What bothers Swanson more is that the message of the artwork is being covered up. "That's what alarms me."

Artist Chrissy Swanson repainted the fire hydrant for the fourth time after some of the paint appeared to have been scraped off by a vandal. Photo credit Chrissy Swanson

She doesn't know if the same person is responsible for each time the hydrant was vandalized. "Honestly, I have no idea."

Swanson filed a police report on July 8 After the first time the hydrant was painted over. Police told Swanson that they have assigned a detective to the case and have spoken to the manager and another employee at the Shell gas station near where the hydrant is located.

Swanson said the gas station manager told police that they witnessed the hydrant being spray painted the first time and also provided a description of the suspect.

Swanson said she did not intend to make a statement with the project, but will not stop repainting and fixing it if the vandalism continues.

