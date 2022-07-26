ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Startup Wallaroo Labs wins Space Force contract to model performance of AI on edge devices

By Sandra Erwin
SpaceNews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Wallaroo Labs announced July 26 it won a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research study contract from the U.S. Space Force to model the performance of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms during space missions. The contract was awarded by SpaceWERX, the technology arm of the...

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Germ Warfare: GSA Supports Rapid Deployment of Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots to Federal Agencies with Contract Renewal

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike ™ room disinfection technology. In addition to federal agencies, the GSA contract supports the procurement needs of eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments (including schools). The GSA Schedule program is the premier acquisition vehicle for the U.S. government, providing an easy and efficient way for government buyers to connect with commercial companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005796/en/ The LightStrike robot utilizes intense bursts of pulsed xenon UV light to quickly destroy viruses, bacteria and spores on surfaces and is effective against even the most dangerous superbugs and multi-drug resistant organisms, including MRSA, C.diff, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Cloudify partners with ServiceNow for business cloud automation

Clouds can really help your business. If, and it's a big if, you can get it to work for you. That's where companies such as Cloudify, with its open source business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, come in. Now, to make it more powerful, you can use the Cloudify infrastructure automation platform with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM), part of the digital workflow of its Now Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

TeamViewer, Siemens to Innovate with Augmented & Mixed Reality Solutions

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to bring the power of TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline to Siemens’ Teamcenter® software, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
State
Washington State
thefastmode.com

SmartCow Launches New NVIDIA Jetson-based Edge AI Platform

SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics, AIoT devices, and smart city solutions, announced that they released Ultron, an NVIDIA®️ Jetson-based edge AI platform with sensor fusion capability that brings high computing power to the edge for industrial applications requiring logic-based decisions for automated processes and machines.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Google’s DeepMind AI cracks 3D structure of nearly all proteins known to science in major breakthrough

Google’s DeepMind AI has predicted the 3D structure of nearly all proteins known to science, an advance that can lead to a better understanding of rare genetic diseases, and also help develop new vaccines and drugs.DeepMind announced on Thursday that its AlphaFold AI has cracked the structure of over 200 million proteins – the entire “universe of proteins” known to scientists.Proteins are the building blocks of life and play myraid roles in the body as structural units, transport molecules, as well as functional catalysts of chemical reactions in the body as enzymes. The unique 3D structure that each of these...
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Debris#Edge Computing#Startup Wallaroo Labs#Orbital#The U S Space Force#Ai And Ml#The Space Force#Assembly
The Associated Press

New Study: Cyngn’s Autonomous Industrial Vehicles Increased Productivity by 33%

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today released a new case study quantifying the value that Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle (“AV”) technology brings to Global Logistics and Fulfillment (“GLF”), a leading West Coast distribution, fulfillment and third-party logistics (“3PL”) services company. This is Cyngn’s first study quantifying the return on investment an organization might expect by investing in AV technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005334/en/ Cyngn announces the release of a new study quantifying the value that its autonomous vehicle technology brings to premier warehousing and fulfillment provider Global Logistics and Fulfillment. Source: Cyngn
TECHNOLOGY
Angela Ash

Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business

Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.
TechRadar

A cloud infrastructure that delivers performance, speed, and growth

More businesses are discovering the power of cloud-based infrastructure to drive innovation, run application applications at scale, reduce costs, and deliver high-quality user experiences. In this eBook, you’ll learn how Amazon Web Services (AWS) helps customers:. Optimise price performance. Increase agility and reliability. Meet core security and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

Start-Ups Wanted: How the Air Force Will Build Breakthrough Weapons

The Air Force recently launched AFWERX, a special innovation unit dedicated to finding and supporting new innovators. The U.S. Air Force is intensely expanding its reach into academic and small business communities to conduct cutting-edge research and uncover breakthrough technologies. This effort, which includes a vigorous pursuit of new studies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
protocol.com

And the winner is: The cloud

Good morning! The downturn is coming for Big Tech, but there’s one sector that remains relatively safe — at least according to Microsoft and Alphabet’s earnings. Alphabet and Microsoft announced their earnings yesterday. The big takeaway? Cloud was the winner last quarter. Both companies struggled in some...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

The brilliant idea of building an IoT device

IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Liquid Cloud Unveils Access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect

Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in South Africa within the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region. The collaboration with Oracle will allow Liquid Cloud customers to access Oracle Cloud through FastConnect using...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Research by Spectro Cloud Benchmarks the Current State, Barriers and Opportunities of Kubernetes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, a provider of a next-gen enterprise Kubernetes management platform, today unveiled findings from its second annual State of Production Kubernetes survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005044/en/ Findings from the inaugural independent 2022 State of Production Kubernetes survey. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile to Collaborate with Paladin Cloud on Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that T-Mobile Ventures has participated in its $3.3M seed financing round. T-Mobile will collaborate with Paladin Cloud to equip developers with a powerful platform to detect, visualize and remediate key risks in their cloud environments.With Paladin Cloud, developers can continuously monitor their cloud services in real-time, leveraging best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Shopify, Stitch Fix, Salesforce Engineering Executive Cathy Polinsky Joins DataGrail as CTO, and Sales Veteran Sam East Is Named CRO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/ Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Invests in pulsESG™ to Advance ESG and Sustainability Measurement, Decision Making and Reporting for Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. Backed by $10 million in earlier seed funding from other leading impact-driven investors, pulsESG is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005045/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Launch Your Startup Idea in a Day

Recently, I was thinking about the 1987 movie “Wall Street” and more specifically Michael Douglas’ character,. . At the time, the 20-year-old version of me who saw the film the night it was released was focused on his college education. I was trying to absorb as much as possible in hopes to extract some educational advantage that could be applied to my Bachelor's degree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy