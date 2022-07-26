ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

“We know that the storms are going to get more intense:” Gov. Cooper discusses critical infrastructure resiliency with national leaders

foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina has seen more than its share of natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with leaders from across the country Tuesday at the National Governor’s Association Energy and Critical Infrastructure Resilience State Learning Lab about the importance of having systems that...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Work underway to keep eastern North Carolina island from "washing away"

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Town of Morehead City is working with two aquatic restoration groups to protect Sugarloaf Island from continued shoreline erosion. One of the methods being considered would use offshore wave attenuation devices – hollow concrete structures meant to flatten larger waves before they hit the shore – in combination with seagrass plantings to stabilize the sediment and create essential fish habitat and a living shoreline to build salt marsh and upland vegetation.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Governor Cooper announced nearly $800 Million for Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects

North Carolina — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that communities statewide will receive a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects. “Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses," said Governor...
POLITICS
wncw.org

How Does North Carolina's 2022-23 Budget Affect The State's Teachers?

WUNC (public radio) Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer visited More to the Story to discuss how the recently implemented almost 28-billion-dollar state budget will affect teachers' pay. Are the upgrades enough, and how does North Carolina compare to other states?. This interview originally aired July 20, 2022.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFAE

Gov. Cooper orders update to rules for state buildings in flood areas

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered an update of construction rules for state-owned buildings that takes into account the effects of sea level rise and climate change. Cooper on Monday signed Executive Order 266, which gives state agencies 18 months to revise the state’s floodplain management policy. It sets construction standards for state-owned buildings in flood-prone areas. The policy has not been updated for 32 years.
POLITICS
13newsnow.com

What happened to North Carolina's tax-free weekend?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the rate of inflation hits record highs, families are looking for ways to save on back-to-school shopping. Several states offer tax-free weekends over the summer to encourage spending and help families out during their summer shopping haul. It typically offers discounts on everything from clothes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named One of the Safest Cities to Live in America

Safety is surely a priority when picking a location to live. Before moving into a new area people tend to look up crime in the area just to get an idea of where are they moving into. Certainly, it is understandable to want to be in a location that is safe for you and your family and friends that may be visiting. It is all about creating a calm and safe environment around you.
POLITICS
foxwilmington.com

Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

NC lawmakers remain unconvinced about benefits of Medicaid expansion

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC lawmakers remain unconvinced about benefits of Medicaid expansion. North Carolina would reap more than $500 million per month in federal funding if lawmakers agree...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Critical Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#The American Rescue Plan
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms move across N.C., downing trees and power lines

A steamy Tuesday turned stormy for several areas in North Carolina. Severe storms produced heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds that downed trees and power lines in and around Charlotte and Raleigh. Severe thunderstorm warnings went into effect for some N.C. counties, and thousands were without electricity as storms moved in, the Power Outage US website shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Progressive Rail Roading

North Carolina Railroad to help preserve historic train depot

The North Carolina Railroad Co. (NCRR) yesterday announced a partnership with the city of Greensboro, North Carolina, the Preservation Greensboro Development Fund and Downtown Greensboro Inc. to preserve and restore the city’s historic train depot. The group will purchase the depot from Norfolk Southern Corp. The station was first...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
WRAL News

Layoffs increasing across NC as fears of recession grow

WRAL’s Tech Wire Reporter shows job cuts are beginning to increase across the Triangle. Some companies with a presence in North Carolina have recently announced layoffs. Microsoft announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs, and WRAL TechWire’s research also shows a drop-off in the number of local openings.
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

Advanced Auto Parts among companies pulling out of N.C. incentive deals

32 companies received JDIG incentives in 2021, most of which will last 12 years, totally $1.2 billion taxpayer dollars. N.C.'s corporate income tax rate is scheduled to reaches zero in 2029. Advance Auto Parts is one of the latest companies to back out of an incentives package that North Carolina...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy