ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

Tense moments in court for Shorewood woman who spit on Black protester

By Yukare Nakayama
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Shorewood, WI
Society
City
Shorewood, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy