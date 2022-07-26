ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Added To Yet Another Award Watchlist

By Connor Zimmerlee
Overshown makes his second award watch list of the week ahead of his final season as a Longhorn.

Entering his final season as a Texas Longhorn, DeMarvion Overshown will be relied on by a Longhorn defense which raises several questions. If the Overshown and the Longhorn defense can have at the very least a respectable season then 2022 could be a big year for Texas .

Overshown was a solid contributor on defense for the Longhorns in 2021, leading the team with 74 tackles. Entering the 2022 season, Overshown finds himself on multiple award watch lists. First, he was put on Butkus Award Watch List on Monday .

Add another watch list to the growing confidence that Overshown will shine in 2022, as on Tuesday he was added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in college football, voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

Overshown blossoming this season will ultimately fall on his ability to find a fit in the Texas defense that best utilizes his ability. Despite coming to Texas a safety Overshown would eventually to inside linebacker out of necessity.

Should Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' defensive staff find the best way to utilize Overshown there is no reason to believe he won't have a big season. For a Texas defense already dealing with potential question marks across the board with the season approaching, Overshown taking that next step could be a game changer come September.

