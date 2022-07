Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman calls the quarterback position as one of the Wildcats' strongest rooms at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Chris Klieman: "That room is one of the strongest rooms we have. It's a tribute to those kids, but it's a tribute to Collin Klein in how he treats those guys and how they believe in each other and believe in him. Bottom line, you have to be really good in that quarterback room. I don't know if Will Howard thought he was going to play in 2020. I don't know if he thought he was going to play in 2021. So he ended up playing. Jaren Lewis didn't think he was going to play at all and he helped us win a game. So that tells you that room is pretty strong as well with signals and all this other stuff that these guys are having to help each other out with. You need to have everybody on the same page and those guys are all on the same page."

