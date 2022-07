WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A woman from Mosinee was sentenced to five years in prison on two felony charges after she provided the drugs that nearly killed a man earlier this year. 20 year old Ivy Zastrow-Hanson was convicted on Monday in Marathon County Court of recklessly endangering safety and delivery of heroin in the case. A man overdosed from the drugs on Nina Ave in Wausau on January 11th.

