Coach Sean McVay: Concerned About New Rams Contract?

Sean McVay says a new deal is "more than likely to happen" after guiding the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles

Since we last saw Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines celebrating the Rams first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles, there was L.A.'s first ever Rams championship parade, NFL free agency, the NFL Draft, and McVay's big wedding in June.

One thing that was not finalized for McVay? A new contract.

As noted in the L.A. Times , the two sides are on the same page, with a new deal "more than likely to happen" according to McVay, who has two years left on his current contract.

McVay's contract, and future, became a hot topic shortly after the Rams won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, with reports that Amazon was prepared to offer a five-year deal worth up $100 million, to work on "Thursday Night Football.''

McVay, who also turned 36 before the Super Bowl, is beginning his sixth season with the Rams, which will match Mike Martz, who lasted six seasons in St. Louis.

McVay will surpass his predecessor Jeff Fisher, who lasted five seasons, including four in St. Louis.

And he is also going to pass a couple of former L.A. Rams head coaches, in Ray Malavasi (1978-1982), who led the Rams to their first ever Super Bowl appearance in 1980 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the legendary George Allen, who coached the Rams from 1966 - 1970.

Next up on the Rams coaching list after Martz, is Chuck Knox who coached the Rams twice. The first time was from 1973-1977, before coming back to finish the Rams final three seasons before they moved to St. Louis from 1992-1994, for a total of eight seasons, one behind John Robinson who is the Rams longest-tenured head coach of all-time - nine seasons (1983-1991).

The Rams certainly hope McVay is a long-term answer to future celebrations.