Josh Rojas sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bellinger will move to the bench on Wednesday with Hanser Alberto starting at second base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Alberto for 8.5 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will move to the bench on Thursday with Cody Bellinger starting in center field. Bellinger will bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Bellinger for...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3....
Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
Tuesday was Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and although the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace wasn’t taking the mound, his family was on hand to celebrate. Kershaw was accompanied early by Charley Kershaw, who has developed a close friendship with Charlie Freeman. The two play on the...
San Francisco Giants (48-48, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8...
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. La Stella returned from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday, but he's taking a seat a day later. David Villar will replace La Stella on third base and bat seventh.
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Bart exited Tuesday's game early and sat out Wednesday's contest due to an illness. He will replace Austin Wynns at catcher and hit eighth in Thursday's opener.
The Chicago White Sox opened a two-game series on the road against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Michael Kopech provided a solid start and the bullpen was mostly unscathed. The Pale Hose had some timely hitting and turned four double plays in the victory. Michael Kopech’s first start of...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. “They’re playing well right now and I’m proud of the guys,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of his club. “All year long we fell short but we don’t quit and I love that about them.”
As the MLB trade deadline inches closer, San Diego could be set to swoop on one of baseball's brightest young stars. With trade talks for Soto heating up ahead of Tuesday's trade cut-off, the Padres have emerged as the favorite for Childish Bambino, according to multiple reports. San Diego remain...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yasmani Grandal will relieve Jimenez at designated hitter while Seby Zavala starts at catcher and hits ninth. A.J. Pollock will cover left...
