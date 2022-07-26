ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

5 passengers and pilot injured in floatplane crash at Lake Hood in Anchorage

By foxnews.com
dailyadvent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated: 4 minutes ago Published: 7 minutes ago Six people were injured...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 2

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier

“Despite being home to roughly half of the federally recognized tribes in the country, Alaska has had a long, hostile, and tenuous legal relationship with its tribal governments,” Zulkosky said. Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska. Nonprofit looks to certify Alaska veterans in sports officiating. Updated: 5 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Floatplane crashes on takeoff at Lake Hood

Six people were onboard a floatplane that crashed on takeoff from Lake Hood about 9:18 am on Tuesday. Winds were brisk out of the Southwest on Tuesday, and windsocks around the lake were flapping when the plane apparently hit one of the fingers of the lake, where a jetty of land creates a division between channels of water.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police arrest man after Sunday shooting in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested after an argument over a bicycle resulted in a shooting Sunday in the Spenard neighborhood. According to a release on the Anchorage Police Department website, 30-year-old Thomas Tran was arrested and charged with reckless...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
Anchorage, AK
Accidents
kinyradio.com

Ketchikan man arrested on felony charges from California

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan man has been arrested in Palmer on felony charges out of California. On Wednesday, after being contacted by the Imperial County Sheriff’s office in California informing Troopers that 21-year-old Joseph Romero of Ketchikan had a $50,000 extraditable warrant for probation violation in a carjacking case, Troopers made contact with Romero at his status hearing.
KETCHIKAN, AK
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

SUV driver dies in Wasilla rollover

Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated. In the letter, Bryantt says that 85 schools within the district have been analyzed by an engineering firm since the 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. There are 397 students who attend Ursa Major, and the letter was also sent to parents of Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Gas prices remain high in Alaska while falling nationally

Last week, the White House announced U.S. gas prices had been falling for over a month, marking some of the fastest price declines in a decade. According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $4.28 a gallon, down from the mid-June peak of just over $5. But while gas...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floatplane#Canada#Pilot#Traffic Accident
alaskasnewssource.com

Arctic Thunder Air Show expects over 180,000 people this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rumble of jet engines and the thunderous sound of aircraft flying through the air will fill the sky once again above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Arctic Thunder Air Show starts this weekend after missing the 2020 Air Show due to COVID-19, and the airmen on base are ready to welcome back community members.
kinyradio.com

Single-vehicle rollover leads to fatality early Sunday morning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday at about 5:00 am, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident in Wasilla. The accident was reported to happen at mile 9 Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla. Troopers and Wasilla police responded to the scene. EMS concluded the...
alaskalandmine.com

Assembly Member Allard claims Centennial Park homeless camp was “best place” in Anchorage for shooting

On July 20, a shootout at Anchorage’s Centennial Park campground left both a suspect and one Anchorage Police Department officer seriously wounded, and saw residents of the camp fleeing for their lives. The shooting became the latest in a series of polarizing incidents at the campground, which has been plagued by acts of violence, bear intrusions, a lack of city services, and flooding since the Bronson administration abruptly repurposed it as a sanctioned camping location for homeless individuals in June.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kinyradio.com

Search and rescue successful for Eagle River hikers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - At approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday, a search and rescue underwent for two hikers in Eagle River, Alaska. According to Alaska State Trooper's press release, Hannah Hayden, age 26 of Anchorage, and Kevin Kim, age 30 of Eagle River notified Alaska State Troopers they were in need of help yesterday evening.
JUNEAU, AK
kfqd.com

Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot. It was the first fatality related to Alaska wildfires in 22 years, according to the Alaska Division of...
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Hundreds of households in the Interior are still without power after...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Officers involved in Centennial Park shooting identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The two officers who fired their weapons Wednesday evening at the Centennial Park campground have been identified as Officer Kevin Morris and Officer Carter Mayes. Morris has been with the Anchorage Police Department for one year, while Mayes is a three-year veteran. On Wednesday, the two...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska experiencing wildfires it’s never seen before

Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated. In the letter, Bryantt says that 85 schools within the district have been analyzed by an engineering firm since the 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. There are 397 students who attend Ursa Major, and the letter was also sent to parents of Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Strong winds hit Southcentral Alaska, lead to power outages

Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated. In the letter, Bryantt says that 85 schools within the district have been analyzed by an engineering firm since the 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. There are 397 students who attend Ursa Major, and the letter was also sent to parents of Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage woman collecting donations for Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shellie Sarah Gooden is on a mission to make life a little easier for the people living at Centennial Campground. Gooden formed the group Anchorage Quick Response for Homeless Action with the purpose of quickly providing for the needs of homeless campers. Gooden said her motivation was — in part — sparked by the fact that many of the campers in the park could be her.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy