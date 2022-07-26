Angels' Brandon Marsh: Held out Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
It's been another dreadful season for the Los Angeles Angels. They started out the year well below. 500 and that led to manager Joe Maddon getting dismissed back in June. Since then, it's only gotten worse as the team is currently 42-56 overall. The Angels have no chance at making...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game slide. Yermín Mercedes hit an early two-run single, and four Giants pitchers combined on a three-hitter to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak. An umpire’s ruling that appeared to give the Cubs a break instead contributed to San Francisco’s three-run third. Wood (7-8) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two. He got help from his defense as first baseman Darin Ruf scooped a short-hop throw to retire Patrick Wisdom in the fifth, and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran hard to catch Christopher Morel’s sixth-inning line drive.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin still couldn’t shake off his struggles. In his first start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, he allowed a total of four earned runs on six hits while striking out four batters and taking the loss in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of the Washington Nationals Monday night.
Prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Nationals, Julio Urías received his 2021 Warren Spahn Award, which has been presented by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame since 1999 to the best left-handed pitcher in baseball. Urías became only the second Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to be named...
Tuesday was Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and although the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace wasn’t taking the mound, his family was on hand to celebrate. Kershaw was accompanied early by Charley Kershaw, who has developed a close friendship with Charlie Freeman. The two play on the...
Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor were hopeful — if not optimistic — he had only sustained a left foot contusion, a CT scan revealed the full extent of the injury to be a small fracture. Taylor missed on game but returned for the Dodgers’ Fourth...
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Witt is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game, but he could reportedly be available off the bench. Maikel Garcia, who was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, will replace Nicky Lopez at shortstop and bat eighth.
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. MJ Melendez will take over behind the plate while Gallagher grabs a seat. Ryan O'Hearn will move out to right field while Nick Pratto starts on first base and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. “They’re playing well right now and I’m proud of the guys,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of his club. “All year long we fell short but we don’t quit and I love that about them.”
