ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs are calling … and you could answer

By thehill.com
dailyadvent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New York Giants sign pair of former Chiefs players

The New York Giants have extended an opportunity for a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the 2022 season. As a new season begins, the excitement of watching the Kansas City Chiefs report to training camp is largely about seeing new faces on the team and how they will mesh with the coaching staff and holdover teammates for a brand new year. However, new faces also mean that familiar players are elsewhere, hoping for another chance to extend their NFL careers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Carlos Dunlap signs with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially bolstered the edge rusher position with the signing of veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap has officially made his decision for where he wants to play for the ’22 season, and the Kansas City Chiefs have won out over other interested franchises. Dunlap signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, per NFL reporter Adam Schefter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 realistic goals for Tyreek Hill in 2022

Given that Tyreek Hill is already so accomplished, what should his personal goals be for his first season as a member of the Miami Dolphins?. The arrival of Tyreek Hill as a new member of the Miami Dolphins immediately makes him the most high-profile player that the team has had in quite some time. He is a perennial Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and of course one of the most feared offensive weapons in the entire NFL.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
City
Miami, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Associated Press

Danny Amendola, 2-time Super Bowl winner with Pats, retires

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring. The veteran 36-year-old receiver posted a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons with only one line: “Wouldn’t have it any other way.” The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019, 2020) and Houston last season. He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy