White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Leury Garcia will cover center field in place of Engel while Josh Harrison (leg) returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. A.J. Pollock will hit third after hitting seventh on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will move to the bench on Thursday with Cody Bellinger starting in center field. Bellinger will bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Bellinger for...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3....
Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
The Chicago White Sox opened a two-game series on the road against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Michael Kopech provided a solid start and the bullpen was mostly unscathed. The Pale Hose had some timely hitting and turned four double plays in the victory. Michael Kopech’s first start of...
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ruiz started the last two contests. Tres Barrera will catch for Patrick Corbin and hit ninth. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s...
Kelly entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. He allowed a double, a hit by pitch, and recorded two strikeouts. However, he shook his hand in pain after fanning Kris Bryant, the last batter he would face. The Chicago White Sox training staff came out to attend...
DENVER -- — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday night. Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago's third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh. All-Star closer Liam Hendriks...
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 27, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. La Stella returned from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday, but he's taking a seat a day later. David Villar will replace La Stella on third base and bat seventh.
Comments / 0