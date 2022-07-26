White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Tuesday

Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO