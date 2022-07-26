Angels' Brandon Marsh sitting on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
It's been another dreadful season for the Los Angeles Angels. They started out the year well below. 500 and that led to manager Joe Maddon getting dismissed back in June. Since then, it's only gotten worse as the team is currently 42-56 overall. The Angels have no chance at making...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
Prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Nationals, Julio Urías received his 2021 Warren Spahn Award, which has been presented by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame since 1999 to the best left-handed pitcher in baseball. Urías became only the second Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to be named...
Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
Tuesday was Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and although the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace wasn’t taking the mound, his family was on hand to celebrate. Kershaw was accompanied early by Charley Kershaw, who has developed a close friendship with Charlie Freeman. The two play on the...
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor were hopeful — if not optimistic — he had only sustained a left foot contusion, a CT scan revealed the full extent of the injury to be a small fracture. Taylor missed on game but returned for the Dodgers’ Fourth...
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Witt is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game, but he could reportedly be available off the bench. Maikel Garcia, who was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, will replace Nicky Lopez at shortstop and bat eighth.
The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Los Angeles Angels today in the final matchup of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Angels-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. MJ Melendez will take over behind the plate while Gallagher grabs a seat. Ryan O'Hearn will move out to right field while Nick Pratto starts on first base and bats seventh.
Comments / 0