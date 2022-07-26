ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Brandon Marsh sitting on Tuesday

By thehill.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup...

Phil Gosselin sitting for Los Angeles on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
ANAHEIM, CA
Mike Yastrzemski (calf) sitting again Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers visit the Rockies to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
DENVER, CO
Bobby Witt Jr. (wrist) still sidelined Thursday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Witt is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game, but he could reportedly be available off the bench. Maikel Garcia, who was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, will replace Nicky Lopez at shortstop and bat eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cam Gallagher on Kansas City bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. MJ Melendez will take over behind the plate while Gallagher grabs a seat. Ryan O'Hearn will move out to right field while Nick Pratto starts on first base and bats seventh.
KANSAS CITY, MO

