Tampa, FL

Twitter reacts to Bucs signing WR Julio Jones

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding yet another big name to their already star-studded offense, signing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

After the news broke, it didn’t take long for Bucs fans on Twitter to voice their strong reactions to the move.

While some fans were thrilled to add a superstar who dominated the Bucs during his decade with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, others are skeptical that Jones will live up to the hype due to his age and injury history:

