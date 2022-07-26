ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Starts Camp on Injury List After Biking Accident

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of two players who will not begin practice on the field due to injuries. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury while biking on vacation prior to the report date.

Fitzpatrick is heading into training camp after signing a record-breaking contract extension this offseason. This is his first camp at Saint Vincent College. He's coming off a career-high 124 tackles.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will be placed on the non-football injury list to start camp.

"It'll create some short-term discomfort, but I don't expect it to be an issue in overall trajectory of his development and his place within this group," Tomlin said.

Fitzpatrick and nose tackle Tyson Alualu will not practice to begin camp. Alualu is dealing with a knee injury that is swelling. He returns after suffering a fractured ankle last season.

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight

LATROBE, PA -- It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns had their massive brawl in the endzone, leading to multiple players being suspended and a looming headline around Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett. Involved in that brawl was newly-signed Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The former...
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Honors Dwayne Haskins at Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp and returned to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa for the first time in three years. Unlike the last three summers, the players got to show out as they arrived on campus, and captain Cam Heyward decided to represent his fallen teammate as he made his way to camp.
Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds. McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
Kenny Pickett on How He Can Win Steelers QB Job

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a detailed plan for their quarterback competition, which is expected to include an opportunity for all four passers to show their skills. So far, Mitch Trubisky has taken first team reps, with Mason Rudolph working with the twos, Kenny Pickett the threes and...
Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Story

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years, only this time without future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. While replacing Roethlisberger on the field is a challenge higher than most, his presence in the dorms is always being missed. During...
Raiders CB Fred Williamson Was "The Hammer"

Fred “The Hammer” Williamson was one of the first stars of the Oakland Raiders in the early seasons of the Oakland Raiders in the developmental years of the American Football League, which was founded in 1960. The 6-3, 220-pound Williamson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an...
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is always ready to work

Kenny Pickett spent even the last few days before heading to his first NFL training camp working on his game. The rookie first-round pick is competing to succeed Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won’t be outworked. “That was instilled in me at a...
Cam Heyward Cracks Joke About Antonio Brown And 'Red Flags'

LATROBE, PA -- Antonio Brown is a year removed from the NFL, but his final moments are still remembered by fans and players. The antics of the long-time Pittsburgh Steelers wideout aren't going anywhere, and the stories are certainly still vivid. During training camp at Saint Vincent College, Steelers captain...
Mike Tomlin Opens Up About Safety Decision: NFL World Reacts

During the spring, the Pittsburgh Steelers wore protective Guardian Cap shells on their helmets. This decision was made even though they're not required until training camp. A video of Tomlin explaining why he wants his players to wear a protective guardian cap surfaced on Twitter. Tomlin made it clear that...
