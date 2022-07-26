Imagine Dragons Unveil Special Way They're Helping The People Of Ukraine

Photo: Ray Davidson

Imagine Dragons have been named ambassadors for UNITED24 — a project to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine that was created by the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We love the people of Ukraine and want to help in any way possible,” singer Dan Reynolds said in a statement. “Injustices like this can only be conquered when people around the world come together. We stand by the beautiful people of Ukraine and their courageous leader President Zelensky. We will work with UNITED24 and local leaders to continually find ways to raise awareness and funds for the people until this unjust war ends. We look forward to the day when we can play a concert again in Kyiv and celebrate freedom, life and music with the resilient and strong people of Ukraine.”

For their first task, the band collaborated with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, on a fundraiser to stock ambulances with the supplies necessary to help save lives during the war. They also showed solidarity by canceling their concerts scheduled in Russia this summer and pulling their discography from the Russian market.

Fellow UNITED24 ambassadors include football star Andriy Shevchenko, tennis star Elina Svitolina and actor Liev Schreiber, with more scheduled to be announced.