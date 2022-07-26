Flooding closes section of Route A in Shelby County

Several roads close and several cars end up partially under water due to heavy rains in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced this morning that Green Boulevard, Fairground and Elmwood were all closed due to flooding. South Clark was also closed for some time. During that time, four vehicles became stranded in the flood waters, and one vehicle ran into a ditch after missing a turn due to low visibility from heavy rain. There were no injuries and all the vehicles were eventually towed.

MEXICO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO