Flooding closes section of Route A in Shelby County

A bridge deck replacement project on U.S. Highway 24 in Chariton County, west of Route MM near Brunswick, is scheduled to begin soon. A press release says crews from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), are scheduled to begin shoulder work at the Palmer Creek Bridge on Monday, August 1.
Public safety agencies in Callaway and Audrain counties said Thursday that a phone and internet outage was affecting their services.
UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the flash flood warning for northern Boone County until 1:03 pm. Centralia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Sturgeon and all of northern Boone County remain under a flash flood warning until 7:03 this (Tuesday) morning, due to heavy rain overnight. National Weather Service (NWS) St....
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is counting his blessings after a scary riding lawnmower accident Thursday afternoon. Michael Ayer, 51, of Kirksville, was using his zero-turn mower to mow a ditch near the intersection of Dogwood Lane and Laurel Lane south of Kirksville when it happened. Just...
Several roads close and several cars end up partially under water due to heavy rains in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced this morning that Green Boulevard, Fairground and Elmwood were all closed due to flooding. South Clark was also closed for some time. During that time, four vehicles became stranded in the flood waters, and one vehicle ran into a ditch after missing a turn due to low visibility from heavy rain. There were no injuries and all the vehicles were eventually towed.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The Federal Railroad Administration Wednesday issued some new guidelines regarding crew size it hopes will improve safety. One rule would require trains to have crews consisting of at least two crewmembers for long-distance railroad operations. Currently, some trains have only one crew member operating the entire train.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Missouri State Emergency Agency has told Task Force 1 that it is no longer needed in the St. Louis area. ORIGINAL: Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to St. Louis in response to overnight flooding. Meanwhile, officials in Mexico, Missouri, say several roads...
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The new school year is almost here in the Heartland and time is running out to help one northeast Missouri library with its school supply drive. The Adair County Public Library in Kirksville is collecting school supplies through Saturday, July 30, 2022. Items they are collecting...
An estimated 250 people packed into one of the Audrain County Courthouse’ basement rooms the evening of July 18. They were there to hear Audrain County Farm Bureau’s Clarissa Cauthorn and attorney Brent Haden explain how a project most had thought was dead, might be resurrected and require strips of their land in Audrain, Monroe and Callaway counties.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A downtown Kirksville business owner is warning other businesses and property owners to be on the lookout for vandals. Karl Hildebrand, from Rinehart’s News Agency on South Franklin Street, estimates damage that's occurred at various downtown locations since late spring at more than $10,000. Much...
The Huck Finn Solar Project, which is being Developed by EDF Renewables, will be the largest solar installation in the state of Missouri when completed. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs at the peak of the construction process. The project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties.
The latest State Profile Report shows over half of Missouri remains at a medium or low community level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up 19% compared to last week with 246 cases per 100,000 people. The report also indicates that 24 residents died from the coronavirus, a...
ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A rear-end crash near the Missouri-Iowa border left one of the drivers with injuries. It happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, one mile north of Alexandria, Missouri. State troopers said an SUV driven by Cynthia Morse, 62, of Kahoka, Missouri, was stopped in traffic...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in Boone County Wednesday morning. The call was sent out just before noon to the 3300 block of South Brampton Lane. ABC 17 News crew on the scene, saw several deputies from the sheriff's office talking...
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted individual. Nathan Waldo Greer, 31, of Bevier, is wanted on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Bond, when found, is set at $5,000 cash only.
MENDON, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Fair kicked off Wednesday, July 27 with its pageant night. The Little Miss and Mister Pageant led off with 25 children between the ages of three and six competing for their chance to be “Little Royalty” at the 80th annual fair.
MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy on Monday night narrowed down the future of recycling to two proposals. The options are drop-off sites or biweekly pickup. A presentation at Monday night's Central Services meeting provided some details concerning possible site locations for the drop-off proposal. "So that's...
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
