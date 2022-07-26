ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, MO

Flooding closes section of Route A in Shelby County

By KHQA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby County, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed Route...

U.S. HIGHWAY 24 IN CHARITON COUNTY SCHEDULED TO NARROW NEAR BRUNSWICK

A bridge deck replacement project on U.S. Highway 24 in Chariton County, west of Route MM near Brunswick, is scheduled to begin soon. A press release says crews from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), are scheduled to begin shoulder work at the Palmer Creek Bridge on Monday, August 1.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
UPDATE: Flash flooding warning extended for northern Boone County

UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the flash flood warning for northern Boone County until 1:03 pm. Centralia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Sturgeon and all of northern Boone County remain under a flash flood warning until 7:03 this (Tuesday) morning, due to heavy rain overnight. National Weather Service (NWS) St....
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Large lawnmower overturns on top of Kirksville man

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is counting his blessings after a scary riding lawnmower accident Thursday afternoon. Michael Ayer, 51, of Kirksville, was using his zero-turn mower to mow a ditch near the intersection of Dogwood Lane and Laurel Lane south of Kirksville when it happened. Just...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Several roads closed, vehicles abandoned due to flooding in Mexico

Several roads close and several cars end up partially under water due to heavy rains in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced this morning that Green Boulevard, Fairground and Elmwood were all closed due to flooding. South Clark was also closed for some time. During that time, four vehicles became stranded in the flood waters, and one vehicle ran into a ditch after missing a turn due to low visibility from heavy rain. There were no injuries and all the vehicles were eventually towed.
MEXICO, MO
Train regulator makes efforts to improve safety

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The Federal Railroad Administration Wednesday issued some new guidelines regarding crew size it hopes will improve safety. One rule would require trains to have crews consisting of at least two crewmembers for long-distance railroad operations. Currently, some trains have only one crew member operating the entire train.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Private power lines returning to Centralia-area farmers’ fields

An estimated 250 people packed into one of the Audrain County Courthouse’ basement rooms the evening of July 18. They were there to hear Audrain County Farm Bureau’s Clarissa Cauthorn and attorney Brent Haden explain how a project most had thought was dead, might be resurrected and require strips of their land in Audrain, Monroe and Callaway counties.
CENTRALIA, MO
Ameren to acquire Missouri’s largest solar project in Audrain County

The Huck Finn Solar Project, which is being Developed by EDF Renewables, will be the largest solar installation in the state of Missouri when completed. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs at the peak of the construction process. The project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Traffic
Politics
Driver injured in rear-end crash near Missouri-Iowa border

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A rear-end crash near the Missouri-Iowa border left one of the drivers with injuries. It happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, one mile north of Alexandria, Missouri. State troopers said an SUV driven by Cynthia Morse, 62, of Kahoka, Missouri, was stopped in traffic...
ALEXANDRIA, MO
Macon County Sheriff seeks wanted Bevier man

MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted individual. Nathan Waldo Greer, 31, of Bevier, is wanted on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Bond, when found, is set at $5,000 cash only.
MACON COUNTY, MO
Adams County Fair crowns new Little Miss and Mister

MENDON, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Fair kicked off Wednesday, July 27 with its pageant night. The Little Miss and Mister Pageant led off with 25 children between the ages of three and six competing for their chance to be “Little Royalty” at the 80th annual fair.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Camp Point woman doesn’t expect dream-come-true moment to settle in ‘for a while’ after winning Adams County Fair pageant

MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Options for Quincy's recycling narrowed

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy on Monday night narrowed down the future of recycling to two proposals. The options are drop-off sites or biweekly pickup. A presentation at Monday night's Central Services meeting provided some details concerning possible site locations for the drop-off proposal. "So that's...
QUINCY, IL
CJ Coombs

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
MEXICO, MO

