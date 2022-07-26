ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust,...

The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep BetterRoku Claims $1B In...
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
Benzinga

Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FOXBusiness

Apple beats on earnings, sets new revenue record

Apple beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and set a new revenue record for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, posting strong results despite ongoing chip shortages and supply chain challenges. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AAPL APPLE INC. 157.35 +0.56 +0.36%. The iPhone maker reported revenue...
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
Benzinga

Ford Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Strong Electric Vehicle Demand, Dividend Raise And More

Automaker Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Ford reported second-quarter automotive revenue of $37.91 billion, beating a Street estimate of $34.32 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Midstream Q2 Earnings

Antero Midstream AM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Recap: CMS Energy Q2 Earnings

CMS Energy CMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Lakeland Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Lakeland Bancorp LBAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings

Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
