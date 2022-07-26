ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DAL Law Firm: What is a Quit Title Action in Washington?

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
What is a Quit Title Action in Washington?

In Washington State, there is a type of lawsuit called a quit title action. A quit title action is a legal proceeding used to confirm or clarify the ownership of real estate. A quit title suit can settle a dispute over who owns real property. It can also fix a technical error in the chain of title to real property. Sometimes a mortgage is not released, even after being paid. The goal of the lawsuit is to settle all known and unknown claims, thus “quitting” the title in a specific owner or owners.

In Washington, as in other states, ownership of real estate is established by title, and title ownership is evidenced on a deed that gets recorded with the local county records office. While the recorded deed for a piece of real property should always reflect the current owner, there are a variety of reasons why this may not necessarily be the case. If you recently purchased a piece of property – or if you have owned a piece of property for some time – and you have learned that the title records are incorrect, then you may need to file a suit to quit title.

Quit title cases require a judge to figure out what is fair between the parties given all the circumstances, and to balance the benefits and potential harms of their decision. This is called making an equitable judgment. A judgment in equity is different than a judgment in law. A judgment in law does not account for what may be fair or unfair, but simply and strictly follows the law and lets the chips fall where they may. A legal judgment may follow the specific wording of a statute, or the specific wording of a contract, but whatever the judgment is the parties have to live with it.

While a quit title action typically takes around 8 to 10 weeks to complete, it can also take up to 6 months. The length of the process depends on your specific case. You’ll want to ensure that the right steps are taken to secure your legal ownership of the real estate. If you need assistance in taking the right steps, give us a call or text today. You can reach us at (206) 408-8158 or visit us online for more information at www.dallawfirm.com.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148

T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

nbcrightnow.com

Washington tribes voice their proposals to change derogatory place names

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Tuesday morning, the Washington State Committee heard the first proposals from tribes within the state to rename features bearing a derogatory term that refers to Indigenous women. There were 17 proposals from tribes, which come in the wake of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s...
ncwlife.com

AG slaps cease-and-desist order on Beacon RV Park

ILWACO — The Washington State Attorney General’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to the Beacon RV Park last week. Its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program concluded the park’s new owners violated the state Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act in trying to aggressively evict long-term renters from the park — as well as committing a litany of other violations over the past few months.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee Announces Plan to Get More Cops 'on the Street A-S-A-P'

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers. Inslee’s announcement comes a day after a...
KOMO News

Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave

As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
107.3 KFFM

Top 5 Most Beautiful Cities in Washington

Washington is gorgeous where ever you look, small towns, big cities even rural areas in Washington seem to look like pictures off of postcards. However, we're just lucky to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. We wanted to take a deeper look and find the five most beautiful cities in Washington.
B-Town (Burien) Blog

