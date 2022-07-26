ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeForest Times-Tribune

Madison Radicals bring ultimate frisbee to DeForest

By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2he8wp_0gtq43bf00

Jake Rubin-Miller and Ted Schewe have been involved in numerous ultimate frisbee camps for the Madison Radicals.

There’s something different about the one in DeForest going on this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Whitewater basketball player, La Follette HS grad dies unexpectedly

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player and Madison native died unexpectedly Sunday, the university’s athletics department said Tuesday. The department tweeted Derek Gray died “playing the game he loved.” Further details about his death were not immediately available. Gray, who went to La Follette High School in Madison, was a guard during the 2021-2022 season. He ranked second...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst comments on resignation, investigation surrounding Bill Sheridan

Wisconsin had to make a coaching change during the offseason after ILB coach Bill Sheridan stepped down. In a recent interview at B1G Media Days on Wednesday, Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst stated that he wasn’t happy with how the situation was handled according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Frisbee#Rad#University Of Wisconsin#Sports#Madison Radicals
nbc15.com

Janesville farm hosts fifth annual sunflower field experience

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Skelly’s Farm Market sunflower fields are in full bloom for the fifth summer in a row and visitors from near and far are encouraged to join the celebration. The fields, more than seven-acres wide, will be full of sunflowers to enjoy. The farm also includes...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Preview of WaunaFest 2022

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Folks are already getting busy preparing for the return of WaunaFest this weekend in Waunakee. WaunaFest runs Thursday, July 28th through Sunday, July 31st this year. Most of the fun will be happening at Centennial Park, but there are events happening all across the city. From...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

New indoor pickleball facility grand opening is Aug. 1

Patrick Riha probably figured nothing would ever again capture his imagination like barbecued ribs. After all, this is someone who, prior to opening his award-winning Beef Butter BBQ restaurant on Madison’s north side in 2018, chased the sparerib holy grail all the way to Austin, Texas. In 2017, Riha,...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Ever Wonder Why The Wisconsin Dells Are So Popular? Here’s Why…

The Wisconsin Dells are a major midwest tourist attraction but did you ever wonder why?. One Of The Top Midwest Tourist Attractions Is Located In Wisconsin. I've been lucky because I've been able to travel and see many different places. When it comes to popularity in the midwest it's hard to top the Wisconsin Dells. From Memorial Day to Labor Day that area is swarming with out-of-towners. If you talk with people from Illinois, I would safely assume that many of them have been there or are at least planning a visit to the Dells sometime in the near future.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wortfm.org

Concerns of Madison bikers on shared-use paths

Shared-use paths are exactly what they sound like: trails that support different recreational activities like walking, running, wheelchair use, inline skating and biking. Last Monday, the issue of how best to share those paths came before the Transportation Policy and Planning Board. “We know that there’s a lot of… there...
MADISON, WI
vinepair.com

After 16 Years, Wisconsin’s Ale Asylum Brewery Closes Its Doors

Wisconsin beer fans said farewell to a Madison mainstay last week. Craft brewer Ale Asylum closed its doors on Friday, July 22. In an announcement on its Facebook page and website, owners of the brewery said it closed due to recent hardship. “We began with a dream and a bag...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grazing goats help clear Madison parks of invasive plants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two conservation parks in Madison are getting a trim Monday from some unexpected helpers. A group of goats are making stops at Acewood and Turville Point conservation parks Monday to clear the areas of any invasive plants. The City of Madison Parks Division explained that prescribed...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bishop of Madison disciplines Cross Plains priest after controversial political involvement

MADISON, Wis. — The Bishop of Madison is disciplining a Cross Plains Catholic priest after controversial political involvement, according to a statement published by the Diocese of Madison on Friday in the Catholic Herald. The news comes after a Wisconsin State Journal report on Father Richard Heilman’s statements both from the pulpit at St. Mary’s of Pine Bluff and in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Antique and midcentury furnishing store opening up on Verona Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new furnishing store is popping up in Madison at the beginning of August, and it’s got all things retro, antique and midcentury modern for shoppers. Atomic Antiques provides inventory from over 75 dealers throughout the Midwest area - including Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford and Chicago. They are dedicated to helping shoppers find retro furniture and décor to fit their needs for home or office.
MADISON, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
61
Followers
179
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy