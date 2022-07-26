ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts becomes latest state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles

By Virginia Langmaid, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Massachusetts has become the latest state to ban school...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Poll shows Georgia Democrats could win this fall with strong turnout

ATLANTA – A new poll of battleground states gives Democrats the advantage in both the Georgia governor’s race and the U.S. Senate contest— but only if the party can get its voters to the ballot box. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Department of Education to offer career training courses to elementary students

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education (DOE) announced Thursday that it is establishing new Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) training courses for the elementary school grades. “These elementary Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education courses will build into our middle- and high-school CTAE opportunities and give students the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy