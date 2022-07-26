Credit Suisse to name Ulrich Korner as its next CEO - FT
July 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is set to announce Ulrich Korner as its new chief executive officer, replacing Thomas Gottstein, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
