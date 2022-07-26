ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse to name Ulrich Korner as its next CEO - FT

 2 days ago
July 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is set to announce Ulrich Korner as its new chief executive officer, replacing Thomas Gottstein, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Canada's Shopify Inc is laying off 10% of its workforce as the ecommerce company struggles with slowing growth due to a pullback in online shopping after benefiting from a pandemic-fueled surge in demand.

