Smyrna schedules town hall meeting on city council redistricting

SMYRNA — The city of Smyrna will host a town hall meeting Aug. 3 to discuss the proposed redistricting of city council wards.

For its its decennial redistricting process, the city plans to keep the boundaries for wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 the same, while altering the boundaries for wards 1, 2, and 3. The city is required to reexamine council wards after the release of a new census to ensure districts have roughly similar population sizes.

Directly following a presentation of the proposal, the Smyrna City Council will host a public hearing on the matter.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m at the A. Max Bacon City Hall on King Street in Smyrna.