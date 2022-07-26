ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star Boyd Holbrook Says Harrison Ford Is ‘Ripping and Roaring’ in New Film

By Carson Burton
 2 days ago
Indiana Jones 5 ” star Boyd Holbrook admits he’s feeling “a little bit” nervous about fan reaction to director James Mangold ’s upcoming installment of the legendary action-adventure movie franchise.

“It’s kind of like a childhood dream,” Holbrook told Variety at Monday’s red carpet premiere of “ Vengeance ” at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. “And you could feel a little bit of that pressure, but I try not to go down those roads. I really just focus on the job at hand.”

Details about “Indiana Jones 5” have been kept under wraps. “We’ve got Jim Mangold directing the film, and the guy just can’t make a bad movie,” Holbrook said. “He is so precise in what he does.”

Mangold, known for films such as “Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan,” “Walk the Line” and “The Wolverine,” makes his Indy debut following Steven Spielberg’s direction of the first four movies. While Spielberg will be absent from the film, 80-year-old Harrison Ford is once again set to reprise the iconic role of Indiana Jones.

“Harrison Ford is ripping and roaring,” Holbrook said. “Age ain’t nothing but a number to this man.”

Joining Ford and Holbrook in the latest adventure are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, among others. John Williams is returning to compose the score as well. “Indiana Jones 5” is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release date.

Currently, Holbrook stars in B.J. Novak’s directorial debut “Vengeance.” The film — which was also written by “The Office” star — follows an aspiring podcaster, played by Novak, as he travels from New York to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he hooked up with. Holbrook plays Ty Shaw in the film, a native Texan trying to get to the bottom of his sister’s death.

“Vengeance” is set to hit theaters July 29.

