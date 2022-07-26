ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Charge an EV During a Thunderstorm?

By Matthew Skwarczek
Cover picture for the articleCharging an EV during a thunderstorm article highlights:. You can safely charge an EV in the rain, including at home if you have a waterproof outlet. External home outlets add even more protection to charging an EV during a lightning storm. I safely charged a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV...

