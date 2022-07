MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — While Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black Americans nationally, some places in the South can trace their day of freedom to other days. In Clarksville, August 8 is Freedom Day, one that African Americans in Montgomery County have celebrated for some time now. This year, the unveiling of five new historical markers memorializing African American history in the area will be part of the event.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO