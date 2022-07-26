ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say

By Adam Rawnsley
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and...

www.newstimes.com

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Hawaii State
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson say they have 'concerns' about Secret Service system that led to texts being 'purged' after January 6 and says they could have violated federal law

Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson raised 'concerns' about a potential violation of law that led to subpoenaed Secret Service texts being deleted after an apparent system migration. Many Secret Service text messages sent around the time of the riot were 'erased as part of a device-replacement program,' the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Long Island#Violent Crime#U S Marine#Americans
Miami Herald

Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say

It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
HIALEAH, FL
The Independent

Man charged with hate crime for dousing Asian women with liquid and hurling racist slurs

A man accused of attacking and spewing racist slurs at two Asian women in a Manhattan subway station has been indicted on hate crimes charges. Derrick Johnson was charged on Wednesday after the 8 May incident in which he reportedly walked up to the women and doused them in an unidentified liquid, prosecutors say. “You f***ing Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” the 40-year-old is said to have told one of the women before charging toward her, prompting her to fall, according to the New York Post. He then allegedly spat at the woman while she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Trump asks court for absolute immunity from Jan. 6 lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to rule that he has absolute immunity from civil suits related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday, Trump's lawyers asked the court to reverse Judge Amit Mehta's February ruling that denied a motion to dismiss lawsuits related to the Capitol riot. They said in the brief that Trump's speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 falls within the scope of speech protected by presidential absolute immunity. The former president is facing several lawsuits filed by congressional lawmakers and Capitol Police officers related to his actions on Jan. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Public Safety
Terrorism
CBS New York

New video: Suspects wanted for robbing bishop, wife at gunpoint

NEW YORK -- Police hope newly released video will help track down three suspects wanted for robbing a bishop and his wife at gunpoint during a service at their church in Brooklyn. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.  The new images show three men wearing black clothing with their faces covered. Police say they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Bishop Asia DosReis-Whitehead, of $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday in Canarsie. The suspects took off along Ramsen Avenue before getting into a white Mercedes Benz."Let the Holy Spirit arrest them,...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Plotted Mass Murder of Jews and Minorities, Feds Say

An ex-Marine was planning a mass murder and rape spree he hoped would “decrease the number of minority residents” and “increase the production of white children” in America, according to Rolling Stone. Matthew Belanger, a member of a neo-Nazi organization called Rapekrieg, was arrested June 10 on federal firearms charges related to so-called straw purchases of an assault-style rifle and a handgun. A detention memo filed by prosecutors in Honolulu federal court said Belanger was aiming to bring down the “Zionist Order of Governments.” He was in the Marine Corps from 2019 through May 2021, when he was given an Other Than Honorable Discharge. Investigators who searched Belanger’s barracks said in court filings that they found “1,950 images, videos and documents related to white power groups, Nazi literature, brutality towards the Jewish community, brutality towards women, rape, [and] mass murderers,” including convicted domestic terrorist Dylan Roof.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS New York

NYC correction officers, captain indicted over response to Rikers inmate's attempted suicide

NEW YORK - Three New York City correction officers and a captain have been indicted over an incident where an inmate attempted to take his own life. The four workers are accused of waiting nearly eight minutes before helping the inmate. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, the family, which has been seeking justice since 2019, says this is a step in the right direction. The officers involved face charges of reckless endangerment and official misconduct. The handcuffed correction officers quietly entered the courtroom Monday. Inside, they only uttered the words "not guilty." Outside, the family of Nicholas Feliciano, holding his picture, had more to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

