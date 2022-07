I’m a truly aged citizen. I’m proud of and love my great grandkids. The recent tragic events in Texas have caused me to pause and ponder. Of course I am referring to the recent invasion of the school in Uvalde, Texas and the horrible slaughter that took place. It seems to have already faded from our memory. I wonder. Could it be that we will not focus on prevention of such an incident until the next time such a tragic intrusion occurs?

