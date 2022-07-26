ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jim Harbaugh Believes Michigan Can Double Ohio State’s NIL Efforts

By Andrew Lind
 2 days ago
Last month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told members of the local business community that it would take $13 million in name, image and likeness opportunities to keep the current football roster intact.

Naturally, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about that estimate – which includes roughly $2 million in NIL opportunities for quarterbacks and $1 million to offensive tackles and edge rushers – during Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think we can do more," Harbaugh said. "I think we can double that at Michigan, and why not? I think that's possible ... You know me, I've always been for NIL. I believe players should have a share in the revenues. I think that's something that's really possible at Michigan. I think that's where we're headed."

The Buckeyes have announced several notable NIL deals in recent months, including a $550,000 opportunity for quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Denzel Burke with American Eagle, Designer Shoe Warehouse and Value City Furniture.

Those deals have only aided Ohio State’s recruiting efforts, with the Buckeyes currently sitting atop the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings with 19 commitments, including one five-star pledge. The Wolverines, meanwhile, come in at No. 37 overall with just 12 commitments, none of which are ranked among the top-100 players nationally.

Harbaugh was also asked about his relationship with Day, which his described as “professional” and “cordial” in situations such as the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second and Stroud finished fourth.

“When we’re playing each other, he’s doing everything he can to have his team win, I’m doing everything I can to have my team win,” Harbaugh said.

As for his “third base” comment following the Wolverines 42-27 win over the Buckeyes in November, which improved Harbaugh’s record against Ohio State to 1-5, Harbaugh said, “I have no comment about that at this time,” with a smile on his face before walking off the stage.

