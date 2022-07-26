ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Series with Mariners

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boo8C_0gtpy7FR00

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Texas Rangers are now 2-3 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip after losing to Seattle, 4-3, on Monday night . The Rangers have activated one of their young pitchers to start the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (43-52) at Seattle Mariners (52-45)

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

-

Probables:

TEX: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.42)

Vs.

SEA: RHP George Kirby (2-3, 3.78)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Carlos Santana

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. LF Jesse Winker

6. RF Kyle Lewis

7. SS J.P. Crawford

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. 2B Adam Frazier

-

In the News

Rangers sign former Cy Young winner to deal

Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward on Thin Ice?

Rangers prospect sets Round Rock stolen base record

Marcus Semien’s incredible turnaround by the numbers

Are Rangers leaning trade on their ace?

-

Transactions

July 26

Activated P Dane Dunning from 15-day injured list (right ankle impingement); Optioned P Taylor Hearn to Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Prospect Continues Hit Streak for Frisco

He's not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but the former third-round pick is putting together his best season of professional baseball. Texas Rangers prospect Jonathan Ornelas continued his season-long hitting streak as the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders started a six-game series with Springfield on Tuesday. The RoughRiders beat the Cardinals 10-6...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

The Mariners Are Back On Track After A Rough Weekend

After closing out the first half of the 2022 regular season with a 14-game winning streak that got them back into postseason contention, the Seattle Mariners ran into a bit of buzzsaw when the Houston Astros came into town to start the second half. Seattle had gotten to within nine...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nick Allen absent from Athletics' lineup again Wednesday afternoon

Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Allen started in five of the Athletics' first six games out of the break, but he is out of the lineup for a second straight game Wednesday afternoon. Tony Kemp will take over at second base while Chad Pinder works as the designated hitter.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Meibrys Viloria
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Adam Frazier
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Sign Fourth-Round Pick

Texas has eight of its 18 draftees under contract, with an Aug. 1 deadline to sign the remaining 10. The Texas Rangers officially announced the signing of their fourth-round pick, Brock Porter, on Wednesday. Porter, a right-hander out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., was the 2022 Gatorade...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers Tv#The Seattle Mariners#The Texas Rangers#Ct#Cf#Thin Ice#Round Rock
FOX Sports

Astros aim to end slide in matchup with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (54-45, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (64-35, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (9-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

Texas' No. 5 overall prospect, and No. 2 pitching prospect, has another rough outing for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Cole Winn made his first start for the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Tuesday since the conclusion of the Minor League All-Star Break. Winn and the Express faced Sacramento River...
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins Wednesday

Miami Marlins (46-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-59, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -156, Marlins +133; over/under is 8 runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
InsideTheRangers

Mariners Sweep Rangers on Late Blast

Texas, 2-5 on its longest road trip of the season, heads to Anaheim to take on the Angels for four games. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. The Rangers (43-54) are now 2-5 on the road trip. Texas was coming off a...
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy