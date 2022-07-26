Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday includes another good chance of showers and possible thunderstorms for the Valley. Rain in the Flagstaff area has prompted a shelter in place alert for the Mount Elden Estates. A Flood Watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Wednesday due to...
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Phoenix housing market may soon be transitioning to one that benefits buyers, according to new data from Realtor.com. The study found that Arizona's capital city ranks third in a list of metro areas experiencing the highest...
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday,...
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
PHOENIX — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said she will reimburse Arizona for using the state plane to travel to the Valley from a campaign event last week as her top opponent filed a complaint over the action. Taylor Robson used the plane last Friday to travel with Gov....
Powerful thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Flagstaff Wednesday. Highway 180 was temporarily closed at Sechrist Elementary School due to flooding across the road coming from the recent Pipeline Fire scar. Emergency sirens were activated in some Flagstaff neighborhoods below the Museum Fire burn scar as flood waters came down the mountain.
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
PHOENIX - The monsoon rains are bringing out all kinds of critters - and that includes scorpions. Residents can take the following steps to avoid getting stung if they know scorpions are lurking in their area:. Call local pest control. Examine any potential entry points for the critters. Put beds...
Minimum wage earners would need to work at least 73 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental in Arizona, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Renters are considered cost-burdened when they’re putting more than 30% of their income toward housing and utilities. The...
PHOENIX — The U.S. is now leading globally with known monkeypox cases. There are at least 3,487 confirmed cases in the country according to the CDC. Here in Arizona, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is helping mitigate the spread by providing free vaccines for those most at risk.
ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo helping save...
