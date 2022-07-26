ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding

By Michel Marizco
kazu.org
 2 days ago

Arizona is experiencing its worst drought in 1,200...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for July 27th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Wildfire#Monsoon
knau.org

Monsoon hits Flagstaff wildfire scars, causing major flooding, more rain to come

Powerful thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Flagstaff Wednesday. Highway 180 was temporarily closed at Sechrist Elementary School due to flooding across the road coming from the recent Pipeline Fire scar. Emergency sirens were activated in some Flagstaff neighborhoods below the Museum Fire burn scar as flood waters came down the mountain.
AZFamily

Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff

Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings

PHOENIX - The monsoon rains are bringing out all kinds of critters - and that includes scorpions. Residents can take the following steps to avoid getting stung if they know scorpions are lurking in their area:. Call local pest control. Examine any potential entry points for the critters. Put beds...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Rent prices are getting further out-of-reach for many Arizona workers

Minimum wage earners would need to work at least 73 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental in Arizona, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Renters are considered cost-burdened when they’re putting more than 30% of their income toward housing and utilities. The...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area?

ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Drought causing more bobcats to pop up in yards across the Valley

Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo helping save...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy