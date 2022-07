Summer is rolling right along and weekend after weekend is full of events taking place. Some weekends have more than others, but there is much to do every weekend. The Magic Valley does a great job of encouraging its residents to get out of the house and spend time in the community eating, laughing, and having fun. Sometimes it is nice to stay home and rest, but that is what the colder months are for. Get on out and enjoy at least one event every weekend if you can. Here is what is going on this weekend in and around Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO