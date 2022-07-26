Free school supplies from Help for Hope

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.

WHEATON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO