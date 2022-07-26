ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Free school supplies from Help for Hope

 2 days ago

The new school year starts in three weeks and to help students get off on the right track, Help for Hope will be handing out school supplies. Help for Hope’s annual back-to-school supplies giveaway is set for Monday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. This will be...

chicagolighthouse.org

Medical Assistant Certification Program

The Chicago Lighthouse, in partnership with Moraine Valley Community College, is offering a training program to help individuals who are unemployed or underemployed become Certified Medical Administrative Assistants (CMAA). The FREE 16-week course will provide comprehensive assistance and training to prepare for the CMAA national certification exam offered by the...
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”

Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
MUSIC
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests

It's more than just collectibles and deals, you can also meet celebrities at this famous late-night flea market in Illinois. I don't know if you have noticed but flea markets are a big deal in the midwest, especially in Illinois. There is a competition to find out who has the best. Each place tries to be creative as possible to attract more customers. In fact, some of them in the Land of Lincoln are actually world-famous events.
freepressnewspapers.com

Theresa A. Slanicky

BRACEVILLE—Theresa A. Slanicky, 83, of rural Braceville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Morris Hospital. Born Oct. 12, 1938 in Chicago, Theresa Ann was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Hajcak) Buban. She attended St. Rose Grade School in Wilmington; St. Francis Academy in Joliet, and was a proud alumni of the College of St. Francis class of 1960. Theresa pursued a career as a teacher in elementary education, first teaching at Bradley West Elementary School and then moving on to Brodnicki Elementary School in Justice. Locally, Theresa was a substitute teacher at St. Rose School, Braceville Elementary, Goodfarm School, Coal City Elementary and Gardner Grade School. It was from Gardner Grade School that she retired as a full-time teacher's aide in 2002 after being at the school for 15 years.
BRACEVILLE, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs July 28-31, 2022}

Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs July 28-31, 2022. The weekend is here! I took a little hiatus from my weekly list, but I am back! Here are some great events to be aware of for this summer weekend:. Ongoing. Ongoing Flourish: The Garden at 50, Chicago Botanic Garden celebrates...
CHICAGO, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?

Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Nearly 30 Amazon employees claim Joliet warehouse is dangerous, racially hostile

JOLIET, Ill. - Nearly 30 Amazon employees are claiming the Joliet warehouse is a dangerous and racially hostile work environment. Some workers spoke out about the conditions Wednesday. The employees have hired an attorney and filed more than two dozen complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaints include...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Palos Park police warn of social media scam targeting kids and teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from the Palos Park Police Department about a scam that's targeting kids and teens.It starts with an innocent message from a stranger on social media. Eventually, they ask for pictures the kids wouldn't want others to see.Then, they demand money in exchange for not sharing the photos, which they usually do anyway. Police said parents still need to warn their kids about online dangers. And if your kids become victims, call police right away.The same scam led to a 17-year-old California boy taking his own life earlier this year. He was blackmailed and sent a scammer money after he sent explicit photos of himself to someone posing as a girl.
PALOS PARK, IL
wmay.com

Will County, Illinois Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation

The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
WILL COUNTY, IL
freepressnewspapers.com

Carole Wills

COAL CITY— Carole Ann Wills, 80 of Coal City, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022 at the Gardens of Park Pointe in Morris, with her loving family at her side. Born April 19, 1942 in Morris, Carole Ann was the daughter of Frank "Cal" and Marie (Votta) Vilt. She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1960. On June 8, 1963, Carole married her high school sweetheart, Arden Wills, in Assumption Catholic Church, and together they made their home and raised a family on the family farm.
COAL CITY, IL
WSPY NEWS

“Nip it in the bud” says Sandwich alderman: “show me the data”

Sandwich Alderman Fred Kreinbrink requested specific information from Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi at Monday’s city council meeting. But will he receive it?. This is Kreinbrink after the meeting. Kreinbrink says residents are contacting him. Your browser does not support the audio element. But during the meeting, Chief Bianchi...
SANDWICH, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 29-31, 2022

The end of the week is full of experiences that will keep you dancing, eating and shopping local. Here are the things to do this weekend July 29-31, 2022. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

116 S Prospect Street

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.
WHEATON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL

