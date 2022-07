GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Grovetown Police Department has arrested two people after finding children in their home living in filth. Police and Code Enforcement were called out to a home on the 100 block of Walton Dr. Thursday for a welfare check on two children. When they arrived, investigators made contact with two of the residents: Amanda Lee and Richard Williams. Investigators say they found the home to be "unlivable" with human and animal feces throughout the house, including on beds, and on the skin and feet of the two children living there.

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO